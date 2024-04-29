Chiefs will induct Tamba Hali into their Hall of Fame

The Chiefs will be adding a player to their Hall of Fame during the 2024 season.

The team announced over the weekend that edge rusher Tamba Hali will be inducted into the Hall during the team's to-be-scheduled Legends Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hali joined the Chiefs as a first-round pick in 2006 and played his entire career for the team before being released in March 2018. He formally retired after signing a one-day contract with the team in 2021.

Hali had 596 tackles, 89.5 sacks, two interceptions, 33 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries during his playing days. Derrick Thomas is the only player to record more sacks or force more fumbles for the Chiefs and Hali will be joining him in the Chiefs' hall later this year.