Chiefs HC Andy Reid encouraged Melvin Gordon to keep playing despite tough free agent market

Melvin Gordon joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad in 2022 after being released by the Denver Broncos. There was no promise that he’d get an opportunity to play and in the end, he was never elevated from the practice squad or activated for a game. His impact came from working on the scout team, being a positive presence in the locker room and being prepared should the team need him.

In a recent appearance on the Jim Rome Show, Melvin Gordon told all about his desire to continue playing in the NFL, the advice he received from Andy Reid and his frustration surrounding the free agent market for his position.

“I still want to play,” Gordon said. “I’ve still got some tread left on the tires. Coach Reid kind of sat me down and he told me, ‘You still can play.’ It’s about the right situation.”

Will that right opportunity ever come for Gordon, though? With stars such as Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette still available, he could be waiting a long time for the “right situation.”

“It’s so tough for running backs right now, man,” Gordon continued. “You have a lot of running backs that’s out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks. I’m just staying ready because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp or any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do. I know my mistakes that I’ve made and you have to be able to correct them, but I’m ready to go.”

Gordon isn’t wrong about the devaluation of the running back position in free agency in the NFL. Not only are players at the position available in abundance, but they’re not receiving much money when they are signed. Running back also happens to be one of the toughest positions to remain healthy while playing. As of 2019, running back had the highest rate of injury in the NFL (20.7%). The risk versus reward of playing the position in the NFL simply isn’t there given the longevity situation.

For Gordon, he says it’s all about staying prepared for whatever opportunity may come his way. It’s probably a little easier to get through knowing that he just won a Super Bowl as a member of the Chiefs.

“I’m just staying ready,” Gordon said. “It’s hard, though. It’s hard training knowing that you’re not gonna be on a team. It’s tough, mentally. But I talked to some players that went through it and I’m just taking their advice, being a sponge, and it kind of helps you get through it.”

