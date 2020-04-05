Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is able to practice his craft while practicing social distancing, and he posted an impressive video of a practice session.

Butker tweeted a video of himself on an empty football field, kicking a 77-yard field goal. Butker acknowledged that he had a strong wind at his back, but 77 yards is impressive if a tornado is carrying the ball.

The NFL record for the longest field goal is 64 yards, by Matt Prater in Denver in 2013. Kicking without anyone there attempting to block the field goal obviously makes it easier.

With sports fans desperate to watch some competition, perhaps several NFL kickers could go to vacant fields and record themselves kicking, to see which one can make the longest field goal.

Chiefs’ Harrison Butker kicks 77-yard field goal on empty practice field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk