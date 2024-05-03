Chiefs decline WR Kadarius Toney’s fifth-year option: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to pass on extending the contract of wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The deadline has passed for the rookie contracts of 2021 first-round draft picks to be extended and the Chiefs have chosen to not extend Toney’s contract according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.

The fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: Basic, playing time, one Pro Bowl, and multiple Pro Bowls.

The Chiefs acquired Toney from the New York Giants in October 2022 for a third and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He has caught 82 receptions for 760 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons.

After an impressive 2022 season with the Chiefs, Toney’s 2023 season was sullied by drops and injuries as he only tallied 27 catches, 169 catches, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown. He was inactive for the last seven games of the season including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl postseason run.

Toney will be a key piece to the Chiefs’ receiving core to start the 2024 season as they wait for a likely suspension for Rashee Rice.

“I don’t think we ever stopped believing in him,” general manager Brett Veach said before the 2024 NFL Draft. “I think people around the building like him. It’s the injury bug. Hopefully, he gets some luck on his side and can stay healthy and can be the player that he was at Florida and the player that we’ve seen in spurts here. I’m just hoping he has a good offseason and has a little luck on his side and can stay healthy.”

“Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team. It’s just a matter of staying healthy and being able to stay on the field,” head coach Andy Reid said before the draft.

“You always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it. And so I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that he’s down there working with Pat and putting the work in. So that’s a positive.

“We like Kadarius. It’s just a matter of having him on the field.”

Toney is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

