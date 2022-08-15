Chiefs announce roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have made four roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline.

The team has waived the following players:

CB Lonnie Johnson

WR Gary Jennings

WR Omar Bayless

OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

The most notable of the players waived is Lonnie Johnson. The team traded a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to acquire after the 2022 NFL draft. The former second-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft failed to latch on in Kansas City, with some younger players earning snaps ahead of him at training camp and during the preseason.

Johnson reacted to the news of his release on Sunday night:

GODS PLAN — Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) August 15, 2022

Jennings had missed preseason Week 1 and several practices with a concussion, so it’s possible that he has been waived with an injury designation.

The team also made the signing of DT Danny Shelton official, canceling out one of the roster cuts they’ve made.

Chiefs’ newest DT Danny Shelton making his first practice. He’s wearing No. 92, previously worn by Shilique Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/f6yR54gnW2 — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 15, 2022

The Chiefs’ roster is now down to 87 players ahead of the NFL’s 4:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. They’ll need to release two more players ahead of that deadline in order to reach compliance. The next round of roster cuts is due on Tuesday, August 23, where the team will need to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire