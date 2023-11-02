Chicago native Alek Thomas makes a crucial error in the World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alek Thomas, a Chicago native and graduate of Mount Carmel High School, made a crucial error in center field for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.

Check out the brutal blunder that opened up the floodgates for the Rangers.

In retrospect, Thomas is probably saving just one run from scoring if he fields that ball properly. Instead of being down two runs, the Diamondbacks went down by three runs in the ninth inning.

The Rangers went on to make the score 5-0 from, guess who, Marcus Semien. A two-run home run patched up Thomas' error in the ninth, as the Rangers extended the lead even further. They walked away from the game World Series champions, defeating the Diamondbacks in five games.

Thomas, 23, was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft. Arizona selected Thomas after his senior year at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. He played a little over three seasons in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2022.

In the World Series, Thomas hit .235 with a .529 OPS at the plate. He had four hits and scored two runs against the Rangers.

Thomas' father, Allen, was the director of strength and conditioning for the White Sox for 28 years. The organization parted ways with Allen in 2021. At Game 7 of the NLCS, he wore his 2005 World Series ring from the White Sox.

