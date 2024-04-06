The Chicago Bulls have held steady in the final Bleacher Report weekly NBA power ranking of the season

The Chicago Bulls have held steady in the final Bleacher Report weekly NBA power ranking of the 2023-24 season. Ranked No. 21 overall in Andy Bailey’s estimation last week, the B/R league analyst sees little reason to shuffle the deck further regarding the Bulls after a fairly typical week for them this season.

“Just when it looked like they might get to .500 on the season, the … Bulls have gone 2-5 in their last 7 games,” writes Bailey of Chicago. “And the most recent loss came against the Atlanta Hawks, who are within striking distance of Chicago’s 9th-place spot.”

“In the end, all of this is probably inconsequential, but the Bulls and Hawks are on a collision course for the 9-10 game in the play-in tournament,” he notes. “And home-court advantage could be important in that matchup.”

“Atlanta’s true shooting percentage is nearly 3 points lower when it’s on the road than it is when the team’s at home,” reminds the B/R analyst. Could Chicago’s season end in the play-in?

If it did, it would be a fitting end to a season cursed by injury and mismanagement — but we think there’s a shot for Chicago to advance.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire