The Chicago Bulls defense will end up being its downfall this season

The Chicago Bulls are far from a perfect ball club in a number of ways. Very far indeed last week, but the team is dealing with a host of injuries and comparatively inexperienced backups stepping into their roles. There are also structural concerns with the team, given they could really use some 3-point shooting added to the roster.

But according to at least one team analyst, the Bulls could really use something of a defensive renaissance this season if they don’t want it to end in a hurry. And the analyst in question, you ask? The host of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast, Haize, recently weighed in on the state of the Bulls’ defense this season.

To hear his thoughts on what is going wrong with Chicago’s defense in recent contests and why it is so important for the Bulls to fix, take a look at the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire