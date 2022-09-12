Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic: Packers 24, Bears 14

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Packers looked horrendous in Week 1 but remember, they looked really bad in Week 1 a year ago and then earned the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs."

Bookies.com: Take the under in Bears vs. Packers game

Bill Speros writes: "The Bears may have won their Super Bowl in Week 1. But they remain the property of Aaron Rodgers until further notice. The Packers got walloped in Minnesota on Sunday. We'll play it safe with the total for our NFL Week 2 picks on the Bears at Packers. The Bears won't score much and we're not sure the Packers can carry the load alone. We grabbed the under at 45.5 points. It has since moved to 42.5 at BetMGM as of Monday. If we could do it here, we'd middle this one."

Can Justin Fields lead the Chicago Bears to a win over the Green Bay Packers in NFL Week 2?

Draft Kings: Packers will cover in game vs. Bears

It writes: "Green Bay tends to bounce back after a loss, especially when the second game of any such set comes at home. Last year, the Packers responded to a 38-3 loss with a 35-17 win over the Lions. Look for Aaron Rodgers to put up a lot of points in this one and lead to a big Green Bay win. The Bears played well in Week 1 but they’ll be overmatched in this game."

ESPN: Packers have an 89.6% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Bears a 10.4% shot at picking up the victory.

Pro Football Network: Take the Bears against the spread vs. Packers

BJ Rudell writes: "Never count out Justin Fields. An impressive road comeback against a tough defense should inspire confidence for a squad that did little right on offense, racking up only 204 total yards. We still don’t have a good sense of Aaron Rodgers’ value without a true No. 1 receiver (he’s always had one). If this becomes a battle in the trenches, where Chicago can slow the game down utilizing a heavy dose of a mobile Fields, David Montgomery, and Khalil Herbert, then this could be a close one."

Fansided: Take the under in Bears vs. Packers game

Joseph Summers writes: "I’m a bit less sold on Chicago’s offensive performance, though, and worry the Packers’ pass rush will force Justin Fields into poor decisions. Thus, I’m backing the under. Both defenses have an edge here, and recent trends support a low-scoring affair. The under is 4-2 in Green Bay’s last six games as a home favorite and 11-6 in the Bears’ last 17 contests overall. After scoring just seven points against Minnesota and looking out-of-sync all day, I think the Packers’ offense may be in trouble. With the Bears’ rushing attack helping to control the tempo, I think this game stays under the total."

