The Chicago Bears have made big investments to help Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams of USC is joining an NFL organization which is making significant investments in his career. As the NFL draft arrives, Caleb can see that the Chicago Bears are serious about giving him substantial resources. Over the last two seasons, the Bears have added DJ Moore and future Hall of Fame Keenan Allen at wide receiver, Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett at tight end, and Roschon Johnson and D’Andre Swift at running back.

The Bears have also upgraded their offensive line, drafting right tackle Darnell Wright in 2023 and adding free agents Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins and Ryan Bates.

They added Montez Sweat at the trade deadline last season. They re-signed Jaylon Johnson to a four-year extension. The Bears also signed Kevin Byard in free agency to replace Eddie Jackson.

They will likely also add a offensive tackle or wide receiver at the No. 9 overall pick on Thursday night as well.

Caleb Williams comes into the NFL as arguably the best quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck. He has been compared to Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.

In 2023, Williams played 12 games and completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,633 yards while throwing 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Bears are a good fit for Williams. The only downside is time; they weren’t very patient with Mitch Trubsiky or Justin Fields. However, it seems they are finally all-in on developing around their future star in 2024 and beyond.

