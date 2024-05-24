Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams has rare level of maturity as a rookie

The Chicago Bears fan base is all in on former USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams. He has convinced the masses he’s the right quarterback to be the franchise cornerstone for the Bears.

The Bears wasted no time handing Williams the reins, as he was named the team’s starting quarterback at the beginning of rookie minicamp earlier this month. Chicago is hoping he will help end its run of five straight seasons with a .500 record or below. The Bears are also hoping Caleb Williams can become a true superstar quarterback. The Bears have very rarely had such a quarterback in their history. Their last superstar signal-caller was Sid Luckman, who played for the franchise in the 1940s. Yes, it is that rare for the Bears to have an elite quarterback. This is part of the reasons why Chicagoans so desperately want to believe in Caleb.

Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Caleb Williams’ leadership style and discuss how he has both the skills and demeanor to become one of the best QBs in the NFL.

