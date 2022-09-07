Chicago Bears announce captains for the 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears announced their captains for the 2022 season.

The Bears will have four captains for the upcoming season -- two defensive and two offensive. Justin Fields and Cody Whitehair represent the offensive captains. Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith represent the defensive captains.

The team will also have an honorary captain each week this season. The honorary captain for Week 1 is David Montgomery.

The previous regime picked new captains every week, instilling an equal playing field for everyone to be a leader.

Why did head coach Matt Eberflus choose to go with permanent captains?

"I just think it's a function of leadership," Eberflus said.

It's important to note Justin Fields was named a captain as he heads into his sophomore season. Bears fans can rally around the fact that their young, star-studded quarterback is receiving leadership praise from Eberflus and the Bears staff.

Robert Quinn underlined his commitment to the Bears franchise this past off-season by not requesting a trade. Some of the team's best players were traded (Khalil Mack) or allowed to walk in free agency (Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, etc.). Despite the commotion on the roster, Quinn reiterated his intention to remain a Chicago Bear.

"I never expected to go anywhere," Quinn said during training camp. "I expect to be here, but I guess if not, well, that's out of my control. I'm just going to take it day-by-day and have fun here with the guys and just let life take its course."

Roquan Smith's nomination might turn some heads since he requested a trade from the organization. He claimed the organization did not negotiate in "good faith" and used hardball negotiating tactics to try and get him to sign a backloaded contract.

Nevertheless, the team is rallying around the four in unison as they head into the start of the regular season. The four will be deemed with the "C" (signifies a captain) on their chest come Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!