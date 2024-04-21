Chevron low amateur cards closing birdie after crazy bounce off floating ad

Jasmine Koo may want to thank the title sponsor.

The 18-year-old incoming USC freshman tied for 12th Sunday at the Chevron Championship, her first LPGA start, to earn low-amateur honors. Koo finished two shots ahead of Lottie Woad, the recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner from Florida State, a difference that was secured with help from a floating Chevron advertisement positioned in the lake that fronts the par-5 18th green at The Club at Carlton Woods’ Nicklaus Course.

Koo’s ball seemed destined for a splash when it hit the platform and bounced back onto dry land, just off the green.

“I was super in between clubs, so I decided to go with a 5-wood, and then I chunked it because the ball was above my feet,” Koo said before holding up her golf ball to reveal a blue mark.

“That’s the mark it made from hitting the logo that was in the middle of the water,” Koo added, “and then it bounced onto the fringe left and I made an up-and-down for birdie. So yeah, that was really exciting.”

Koo’s closing 1-under 71 left her at 3 under for the week, which began with Koo in awe over seeing big names such as Charley Hull and Jennifer Kupcho.

“Now, I’m like, oh my, god, I actually competed against them,” Koo said.

“…Yeah, I think I’m good enough to get here one day.”