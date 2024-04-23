Chevron, Ariat Texas Rattlers bringing PBR Challenger Series event to Odessa in June

Apr. 23—MIDLAND — This June, Chevron and the Ariat Texas Rattlers, the reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams Champions and Fort Worth's only professional bull riding team, will unite to host the inaugural PBR Chevron Showdown, presented by Ariat Texas Rattlers, on June 20 at the Ector County Coliseum.

The event, part of PBR's Challenger Series, marks the launch of the new partnership between Chevron and the Ariat Texas Rattlers, anchored by a landmark charity initiative that will see Chevron donate $800 to a local organization each time a member of the team logs a qualified ride both at the June 20 event and during the 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series regular season, a news release said.

The PBR Chevron Showdown will feature the PBR Teams Champion Ariat Texas Rattlers competing alongside members of the Odessa College Wranglers rodeo team in a team bull riding format.

"There's huge passion for bull riding among Permian Basin sports fans," Chad Blankenship, Ariat Texas Rattlers general manager, said in the release. "In partnership with Chevron, we're thrilled to bring the 2023 PBR Teams Champion Ariat Texas Rattlers to the community. We promise to put on one heckuva show on June 20th at the Coliseum. Every fan buying a ticket is also helping impact the hometown Odessa College Rodeo team."

"PBR is synonymous with providing incredible entertainment experiences and so this is an amazing opportunity for our local community to enjoy an elite event," said Tom Kelly, head coach of the Odessa College rodeo team, in the release. "Chevron's invitation for the Odessa College bull riders to compete against these elite PBR athletes is an amazing boost to our rodeo program and puts us on a whole new stage. Our student athletes are humbled and honored to be part of this community event!"

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $20, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at ETIX.com.

Starting in May fans can also purchase tickets to the PBR Chevron Showdown at their local Kent Kwik where they can also enter to win an "Ariat Texas Rattlers Prize Pack" including tickets to Rattler Days in Fort Worth this September.

The first-ever PBR Challenger Series event at the Permian Basin will benefit deserving members of our community, with 100% of the profits from ticket sales to the public benefiting the Odessa College Wranglers rodeo team.

The donation will accompany the season-long charitable initiative between Chevron and the Ariat Texas Rattlers. For every qualified ride logged by one of the team's riders at both the PBR Chevron Showdown and during their entire 2024 regular season for the PBR Camping World Team Series, Chevron will donate $800 to nonprofits in the Permian Basin, including the Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center Hippotherapy Program, FFA programs in MISD and ECISD, and the Reeves County Junior Livestock Show.

For more information about the Texas Rattlers, visit https://pbr.com/teams/rattlers/, Texas Rattlers on Facebook, or @TexasRattlers_ on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).