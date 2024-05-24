Cheltenham's Sercombe and Long join Forest Green

Liam Sercombe (left) and Sean Long were offered new deals by Cheltenham Town [Rex Features]

Forest Green Rovers have signed experienced Cheltenham Town duo Liam Sercombe and Sean Long.

The pair - who rejected new contract offers at the Robins and will become free agents - are Rovers' first signings since they were relegated to the National League following seven seasons in the English Football League (EFL).

Midfielder Sercombe, 34, has played 579 times in the EFL for the likes of Exeter City, Oxford United and Bristol Rovers, and scored 11 goals last season as Cheltenham were relegated from League One.

Long, 29, captained the club last season and the defender made more than 200 EFL appearances for the Robins.

“I had a really good four years at Cheltenham, but I feel like it’s the right time to turn down the contract offered and find a new challenge," Sercombe told the Forest Green Rovers website.

“It’s an ambitious club – now with Steve [Cotterill] in control and the career he’s had, I’m excited to learn from him. I feel this is the perfect fit for me.

“It excites me to try and get Forest Green back to the Football League. I’m as hungry as ever and I want to be in a winning side to get that promotion.”