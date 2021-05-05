Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League result and reaction tonight

The Telegraph

Chelsea win 3-1 on aggregate Thomas Tuchel's side dominate second leg, winning comfortably despite missed chances What has happened to Eden Hazard? Chelsea give former favourite painful reminder that grass is not always greener Chelsea vs Real Madrid, player ratings: N'Golo Kante excels in midfield as Eden Hazard goes missing It may not be to everyone’s taste around the continent but the Champions League Final will yet again be a ‘full English’ as Chelsea brilliantly overcame the competition’s royalty, Real Madrid, to deservedly set up a meeting with Manchester City. By doing so they ensured that for the second time in three seasons the final will be contested by two Premier League teams with the strength of English football shown by the fact that it is two different clubs after Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. As with that season it could also be two English clubs in the Europa League Final. Chelsea won it back then but now they are so close to claiming the greatest prize, the one that really matters, for only the second time and in what will be their third final and their first since 2012. Roman Abramovich’s hiring and firing may be unpalatable but it works: all three times they have reached the final Chelsea have changed managers mid-season. After Avram Grant in 2008 and Roberto Di Matteo four years later has come Thomas Tuchel although he is clearly on a different level to his predecessors who did not last long. A campaign that was all about being rescued amid fears that Chelsea might not even qualify for the Champions League may end with them gloriously returning to the competition as its holders. There is also another slice of history for Chelsea who have become the first club to have a men’s and a women’s team in a Champions League Final in the same campaign. And there is a personal achievement for Tuchel as he became the first coach to reach consecutive finals with different clubs having lost with Paris Saint-Germain last August. His stellar achievements since taking over at Chelsea in late January simply cannot be over-stated. A new contract looms. There was even another clean sheet – that is 18 in 24 games – and how he has transformed Chelsea. Tuchel has rehabilitated Antonio Rudiger and re-built Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who almost bullied Sergio Ramos. The Real captain looked all of his 35 years. All were exceptional as was N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who made two wonderful saves from Karim Benzema, the only Real player to carry a threat. As the game ended Mendy, Jorginho and Thiago Silva – who like Tuchel has taken PSG and Chelsea to consecutive finals – dropped to their knees in prayer. Even in an empty stadium it was quite the celebration as their team-mates hurtled around with Havertz and Werner hugging in almost disbelief while Tuchel sported the biggest of grins. Chelsea are back into the top four, into the FA Cup Final and now into the one they all crave against City in Istanbul on May 29 although, surely, Uefa has to see sense, despite its statements otherwise, and switch the venue to England during these Covid times. It would be nice for them to consider the fans given how they mobilised against the European Super League. Wherever the final is Chelsea have every right to be there. They were comprehensively the better team over both legs against Real for whom Eden Hazard, on his return to Stamford Bridge, was anonymous before being substituted with coach Zinedine Zidane having no answers. Zidane also had no handshakes as he stormed off at the final whistle. It said it all about Chelsea’s supremacy and Real’s meekness. The only thing that sticks in the craw is that both finalists – City and now Chelsea – tried to get out of the Champions League with the ESL launch although at least they had the decency to be the first clubs to exit that abomination. Hopefully they will now appreciate a little more of what they have already got. Chelsea were at it from the start. They were uncompromising – earning three early bookings – and in Real’s faces and it was summed up by their opening goal with Kante bursting through the middle of the pitch, exchanging passes with Mount before laying the ball off to Havertz who chipped it over Thibaut Courtois. It rebounded back off the cross-bar with Werner alertly following up to nod it over the line from just a yard out.