Chelsea vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Cole Palmer wins it late on

Chelsea clinched a wonderfully thrilling contest with Manchester United on a drama filled night at Stamford Bridge. The Blues took the lead through Conor Gallagher in just the fourth minute as the hosts looked to impose themselves on the game. Things looked even better as Cole Palmer slotted home a penalty after Antony fouled Marc Cucurella in the box.

The first half continued in blistering fashion as Manchester United looked to fight back. It took a misplaced pass from Moises Caicedo to get United back into the game. Alejandro Garnacho took control of the ball, dipped into the box and scored past Dorde Petrovic.

Bruno Fernandes added the equaliser a few minutes later completing a fast and sweeping move with a header from the back post and the teams headed into the break on level terms. Garnacho’s next goal looked to have settled things in United’s favour but Palmer had the final say.

When Diogo Dalot brought down Noni Madueke in the tenth minute of stoppage time, Palmer slipped in the penalty before latching onto a corner a minute later and blazing a deflected strike into the back of the net. Chelsea took the match and Stamford Bridge erupted in jubilation.

Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE

Chelsea defeat Man Utd with late double from Cole Palmer

90+11’ GOAL! - Palmer strikes from a corner (CHE 4-3 MUN)

90+10’ GOAL! - Palmer levels from the spot (CHE 3-3 MUN)

67’ GOAL! - Garnacho’s second sends United ahead (CHE 2-3 MUN)

48’ CLOSE! - Maguire’s run and shot just flies over the crossbar (CHE 2-2 MUN)

38’ GOAL! - Fernandes nods in the equaliser for the visitors (CHE 2-2 MUN)

34’ GOAL! - Garnacho pulls one back for United (CHE 2-1 MUN)

25’ CLOSE! - Disasi heads over the top from close range (CHE 2-0 MUN)

19’ GOAL! - Palmer calmly slots it home (CHE 2-0 MUN)

18’ PENALTY! - Antony fouls Cucurella in the box (CHE 1-0 MUN)

4’ GOAL! - Gallagher’s spinning shot beats Onana (CHE 1-0 MUN)

Chelsea FC 4 - 3 Manchester United FC

Cole Palmer reacts to ‘madness’ of his record-breaking late winner for Chelsea against Man United

23:16 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea were left celebrating an unlikely and topsy-turvy victory over Manchester United - thanks to the latest winning goal in Premier League history and a first senior hattrick for Cole Palmer.

The Blues attacker netted twice from the spot and a deflected third after 103 minutes to seal a 4-3 win, with Chelsea having been 3-2 down after more than 96 minutes.

After the game Palmer was typically composed when discussing his match-winning antics, which put the cap on a wild night at Stamford Bridge that saw the Blues give up a two-goal lead, fall behind and then score twice in as many minutes deep into stoppage time.

“I don’t know [what happened], we were 2-0 up and [made] silly mistakes but when eight minutes got added on it gave us a lift and it was madness,” Palmer said after full-time on TNT Sports.

Palmer reacts to ‘madness’ of his late winner for Chelsea against Man United

Cole Palmer’s late chaos leaves Erik ten Hag facing the end game at Man United

23:09 , Mike Jones

An end-to-end match perhaps had the only finish it could. Chaos as late as the 101st minute, and pure spectacle. It might well finish Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Cole Palmer rose above so much of it to score a 98th-minute penalty and then follow it with that late deflected winner. It summed up so much that the comeback - after the only period of the game where Chelsea were somewhat flat - came from a moment of unfortunate calamity. Poor Diogo Dalot slipped, and the referee felt he had no option but to point to the spot. Palmer of course scored.

Ten Hag will of course now face potentially unsustainable pressure. The worst was that you couldn’t even say his team really faced the same. Except, for the second game in a row, they conceded so late. They have now given up five points in five days due to three goals after the 97th minute.

Lack of concentration to blame for Manchester United’s late slip up against Chelsea says Rio Ferdinand

23:22 , Mike Jones

Former Manchester United captain and current TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea’s chaotic victory over the Red Devils saw him go through a wave of emotions as two stoppage time goals ensured the Blues earned a 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer netted both, the first from the penalty spot and the second from a short corner, becoming the hero of the night in a performance that emotionally connected with the watching Chelsea fans.

Ferdinand blamed a lack of concentration for United’s downfall and called the 21-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City last summer, Chelsea’s ‘jewel in the crown’.

Rio Ferdinand blames lack of concentration Man Utd’s late slip up against Chelsea

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

23:06 , Mike Jones

In Premier League history, only Yaya Toure (11) and Dimitar Berbatov (nine) have taken more penalties and scored every one than Cole Palmer’s eight.

Palmer is just the third player to score two penalties against Manchester United in a Premier League game after Steven Gerrard (March 2014) and Mark Noble (April 2011).

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

23:03 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino speaking to TNT Sports after the match: “It’s difficult [to sum up] because the last five minutes was unbelievable. That is the Premier League, that is football, amazing.

“I think we started the game really well. It was a game we had under control but after conceding the two goals I saw the belief in Manchester United that they could win the game.

“We needed a game like this, a victory like this, we needed to connect to the fans. What we were missing, I think it’s possible to start the connection. I think we need to connect with the fans, if not it’s tough for the players. I think we need the support and the belief.

“[About criticising players before the game] Before I talk to the media we speak in the training ground and I explain what I’m going to say. It’s important to agree things, we have a young squad and they need to understand that we cannot compete in the way we did against Burnley. We are in a club where the demand is so high and they need to understand that. We need to try to do more and they need to realise what it means to compete in the Premier League.

“We have another game on Sunday and it’s important to approach it like today. It’s important to be consistent but that’s the most difficult thing. It should be an amazing boost for us to win in this way.”

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

23:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to TNT Sports: “Yes we started poor, kicking the ball away and defending poorly.

“But you saw we were dominating the game and it was brilliant how we played - we deserved to win the game. But, you cannot give it away like we did and we have to manage this game better.

“It is a team performance, you can point to one of the players but it is about team performance. When it gets chaotic you have to deal with it as a team and we made the wrong decisions and we didn’t help out as a team.

“Out of possession we made bad decision - a lack of concentration. Also, I think lucky at the end with the penalty situation, questionable and very soft but we have to do better.”

On shots conceded: “It is ridiculous. We showed we were fourth ranking goals in conceding and everyone is talking to each other after, we are good and we have good defending as a team and a good goalkeeper so I cannot do nothing.”

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:57 , Mike Jones

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to TNT Sports: “We had the game in our hands and we gave it away.

“It’s frustrating. It’s difficult to take. We had good control in the last few minutes. But they got two chances and scored two goals.

“From the corner we have to be much quicker. We knew beforehand they take corners and throw-ins quickly.

“In the last games we’ve conceded too many shots. It’s about defending your box.

“It’s a big game [on Sunday against Liverpool]. I don’t need to say anything [to his team-mates]. If I need to say anything it’s a problem because this is a massive club.”

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:54 , Mike Jones

Alejandro Garnacho has scored three braces in the Premier League for Manchester United this season, becoming the first teenager to score 2+ goals in three Premier League games in a season since Michael Owen in 1998-99.

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:51 , Mike Jones

Manchester United were leading in this game at 99:17, the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match they’ve gone on to lose.

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:48 , Mike Jones

More from Cole Palmer who spoke to BBC Sport after the match: "Crazy game. When we scored in the 98th minute I thought let's go for it. Madness.

"I didn't know what to do. I was running round when I scored. A hat-trick is a hat-trick. It was my first one, I'm really happy about it.

"I had a few penalties this season. I'm just going to continue to try to score them. If I get penalties, I'm going to try to score, I'm not going to try to miss.

"When we scored he [Pochettino] said two minutes, come on. He's always trying to drive us on. We went for it and thankfully we scored.

"It's a big winner. It's a massive momentum booster. It puts everyone in a good mood. Hopefully we can kick on."

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:45 , Mike Jones

Rio Ferdinand says he is devastated after that Chelsea comeback: “I’ve had every emotion today. At times I’ve been on the floor but at times I was high as a kite.

“For Man Utd to be 2-0 down and comeback to take the lead, to be in such command at 3-2 and composed at times. Madueke came on and changed the game but Cole Palmer was the shining light throughout the game. You have to pay respect to him, he’s the jewel in the crown now.

“This is what the Premier League is about, the Chelsea fans were leaving but came back in when that third goal went in. I’m devastated, the Man Utd fans are devastated but no one can deny that the desire and character of these players was there for all to see.”

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:42 , Mike Jones

Post-match reaction from TNT Sports pundit and former Chelsea star Joe Cole: “I’m delighted, I love football, I love moments like this. All of these people watching come here and watch their team never give up and give them a moment.

“This will go down as one of the great games in this stadium. For this team, this could be so important. It’s all about the moment, no other sport does this. It’s amazing.”

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:39 , Mike Jones

Since 2015-16 in the Premier League, there have only been two matches with 47 or more shots - and they are Chelsea’s last two games.

There were 51 shots on Saturday in the game with Burnley and 47 today.

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:35 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer’s hat-trick goal (100:39) is the latest winning goal in Premier League history.

FT Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:32 , Mike Jones

Reaction from Cole Palmer who won the game for Chelsea: “I dont know. 2-0 up and silly mistakes but when eight minutes got added on it gave us a lift and it was madness.

“We need to try and win as many as possible - to win like that is amazing. We thought when we scored the second we were lifted, we saw two minutes left and thought we’d go for it. Thankfully we scored.

“I’ve taken many penalties and I’m not gonna miss one am I? Touch wood. To score in the last minute is crazy. I’m buzzing [about scoring his first hat-trick].

“I just try, these teams I do my same thing, I’ve scored again so I’m buzzing. I just try and take each game as it comes and show the Chelsea fans what I came here to do and that’s play football.”

Full-time! Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd

22:21 , Mike Jones

90+12 mins: What an end to that game. Cole Palmer take a bow. He never believed that Chelsea were out of the game and popped up at the end of the match to score twice and win the game for the Blues.

Insane scenes.

GOAL! Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd (Palmer, 90+11’)

22:18 , Mike Jones

90+11 mins: What drama!

Chelsea win a corner that comes to Cole Palmer. He turns it into the back of the net, two goals in two minutes and Chelsea have won it at the death.

GOAL! Chelsea 3-3 Man Utd (Palmer, 90+10’)

22:16 , Mike Jones

90+10 mins: He scores! It’s the same corner as his first penalty kick and Andre Onana dives the opposite way once again. Chelsea are level.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

22:15 , Mike Jones

90+9 mins: The decision stands. Penalty to Chelsea and Cole Palmer has the chance to level this match...

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

22:14 , Mike Jones

90+7 mins: Penalty to Chelsea!

What is Dalot doing? Noni Madueke goes past the left-back on his way into the penalty area. Dalot stumbles and falls down taking the Chelsea substitute with him.

The referee points to the spot but VAR is checking the decision. The ground wait for the results of the check.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

22:12 , Mike Jones

90+6 mins: Alejandro Garnacho has been given the player of the match award for his two goals which have helped Man Utd come from two goals down to lead 3-2.

Can they see out the rest of the game and claim the three points?

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

22:09 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: Fernandes and Dalot are both fouled in quick succession. Man Utd are trying to manage the game now, breaking up play and taking time out of the match.

They want to hold on to this lead.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

22:06 , Mike Jones

90 mins: The Chelsea corner is played short to Marc Cucurella who rolls it across to Cole Palmer. The pass is poor and Palmer can’t strike one at goal.

Eight minutes of added time to play. Plenty of time for another goal.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

22:05 , Mike Jones

88 mins: Chukwuemeka is cleaned out from behind by Mainoo in the United box but the tackle looks clean and the referee isn’t interested in the penalty.

The ball goes out for a corner and Pochettino takes off Gallagher, replacing him with Noni Madueke.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

22:02 , Mike Jones

85 mins: Mason Mount receives a chorus of boos from the Chelsea fans as he’s brought onto the pitch for these closing stages. Alejandro Garnacho is the man who makes way for Manchester United.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

21:59 , Mike Jones

82 mins: Inside the last 10 minutes now and Chelsea are the ones pushing for the goal. Man Utd seem a little stuck trying to decide whether to stick or twist.

They’re doing neither at present and Chelsea are bullying them off the ball.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

21:56 , Mike Jones

79 mins: Scott McTominay, who’s replaced Casemiro, jars his knee in an attempted tackle. Antony then hacks down Cucurella and Chelsea have a free kick in a dangerous area.

Man Utd need to be wary. Gallagher’s delivery is turned behind by Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

21:52 , Mike Jones

76 mins: Cole Palmer tests out Andre Onana from a free kick then picks out Axel Disasi from the resultant corner. The defender’s headed effort goes over the bar.

Trevoh Chalobah and Alfie Gilchrist come on for Chelsea with Disasi and Malo Gusto taken off.

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

21:48 , Mike Jones

73 mins: Mauricio Pochettino brings on Carney Chukwuemeka and Raheem Sterling to replace Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo.

Will the substitutes have an impact on this game?

Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd

21:46 , Mike Jones

70 mins: 20 minutes to play at Stamford Bridge and this match is far from over. There are chances at both ends and you’d be a fool to call a winner at this stage.

United’s best option is to continue trying to score. They may need at least another goal before this game is done.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd (Garnacho, 67’)

21:44 , Mike Jones

67 mins: Manchester United lead!

It’s a double for Alejandro Garnacho too. This goal is made from the pass off Antony. He’s given the ball on the right wing and sweeps the ball into the box with the outside of his foot to expertly find Garnacho.

The youngster nods the ball over the head of the goalkeeper and the ball rolls over the line.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:42 , Mike Jones

66 mins: Rashford comes on for Rasmus Hojlund and Kambwala replaces Jonny Evans who only came on at half-time. He must have picked up an injury.

Kambwala has a big task on his hands to keep Chelsea at bay for the rest of this match.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:40 , Mike Jones

63 mins: Aaron Wan-Bissaka is receiving some treatment on the pitch which is going to add some time onto this match towards the end of the game.

Erik ten Hag is preparing some changes for Man Utd. Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala are stripped and ready to come on.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:37 , Mike Jones

60 mins: Hojlund gets in on goal and shoots but Disasi gets back, nudges him off the ball and deflects the effort behind for a corner. Fernandes’s delivery lands on the head of Casemiro who pings his header over the top of the crossbar!

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:33 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Chance! Man Utd bomb forward on the counter attack. Rasmus Hojlund carries the ball into the final third and slips it across to Bruno Fernandes who touches it into the box.

He shoots but leans back on the shot and scoops it high and wide. This is end-to-end now.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:30 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Cole Palmer tricks his way down the top end of the pitch and does for Dalot and Maguire before slipping a pass to Enzo Fernandez.

He shoots but Jonny Evans gets his foot on the ball and makes the block. Chelsea are in the ascendancy at the minute.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:26 , Mike Jones

51 mins: This game has resumed in the same manner it left off. Both teams in ultra attacking mode and wanting to get the next goal. There’s space all over the pitch and this result may come down to who can outscore the other.

Cucurella’s cross is blocked by Antony but Gallagher keeps the Chelsea attack alive. United throw numbers behind the ball and the Blues retreat to the halfway line.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:24 , Mike Jones

48 mins: United ping the ball forward but Antony and Fernandes can’t bring it under control under pressure from the Chelsea defence.

The visitors come again with Fernandes taking a shot and getting it blocked by Badiashile. United appeal for handball as the ball comes back to Harry Maguire.

Maguire drives foward and sweeps into the left side of the box. He runs into space and smokes a shot at goal only for the ball to rise over the crossbar. That was close!

Second half! Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:21 , Mike Jones

There’s a thriller going on here at Stamford Bridge and there’s a thriller being played out at Anfield as well. A rocket strike from Alexis Mac Allister has sent Liverpool 2-1 up with just stoppage time to play.

Back in London, Raphael Varane has been replaced by Jonny Evans at the break for Manchester United. The Red Devils kick off the second half.

HT Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:15 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer is the first player to score seven penalties for Chelsea in a single Premier League campaign since Jorginho in 2020-21 (7), while only Frank Lampard (10 in 2009-10) has netted more from the spot for the Blues in a single season in the competition.

HT Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:11 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:07 , Mike Jones

45+5 mins: There goes the whistle to end a blistering first half. Chelsea were the dominant side early on and took a two goal lead before a mistake from Moises Caicedo allowed the visitors to get back into the match.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes send Man Utd into the break on level terms.

What’s going to happen in the second half is anyones guess.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:03 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Both these teams can make use of the half-time break. Casemiro and Enzo Fernandez exchange a few hostile words and the referee has to get involved to tame things down.

Raphael Varane has singled to the bench previously about a potentially issue but he seems to have shaken it off for now.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

21:01 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Gallagher sends a half shot, half cross into the box before Chelsea win a corner. Mudryk’s delivery is cleared by the visitors but Chelsea are punching back after conceding those two goals.

Five minutes of added time to play.

Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd

20:59 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Both these teams are chasing European football so need to win tonight. That desire means the game has been quite open and the four goals proves that.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd (Fernandes, 38’)

20:55 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Equaliser!

What a turnaround. Andre Onana pings the ball out to Antony on the right side. He darts inside and sends the ball across to Alejandro Garnacho who lays it off for Diogo Dalot.

Chelsea are awry at the back as the cross comes into the back post. Bruno Fernandes tells Rasmus Hojlund to leave the ball and powers his header into the back of the net.

All square.

Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd

20:52 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Fernandes has a dart at goal from outside the box and sends the effort just wide of the target. There’s a confidence to Manchester United now and they may just change the direction of this game.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd (Garnacho, 34’)

20:50 , Mike Jones

34 mins: Gift!

Antony looks to control a looping ball from Bruno Fernandes but loses it to Moises Caicedo. He looks to play a pass across his own back line but Alejandro Garnacho bombs forward and nicks possession.

He carries it into the box and slots a lovely finish past Dorde Petrovic to score United’s first goal of the night.

Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd

20:48 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Malo Gusto gives away a free kick inside his own final third and Manchester United have a good opportunity to send the ball into the middle.

Chelsea deal with the initial ball but it comes out to Kobbie Mainoo. He drills one from range but can;t get the effort through the cluster of bodies in the box.

Better from United though.

Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd

20:45 , Mike Jones

31 mins: Diogo Dalot’s shot takes a deflection and goes out for a Man Utd corner. Bruno Fernandes whips the ball into the middle but Benoit Badiashile gets there ahead of Harry Maguire and heads the ball away.

Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd

20:42 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Chelsea look so quick and confident when they turn the ball over in the middle of the pitch. United are almost left scrambling to get into shape defensively.

Antony tries to run into space on the right wing for United but Gallagher sprints back and dispossesses the winger before he can form his next plan of attack.

The Chelsea fans enjoyed that tackle.

Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd

20:40 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Cole Palmer weaves and twists to get away from Diogo Dalot who can only foul the winger and gift a free kick to Chelsea on the right side of the pitch.

Close!

Chelsea should score. Conor Gallagher swings the ball in to the back post where Axel Disasi has a free header. He picks his spot and nods the ball over the crossbar!

Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd

20:36 , Mike Jones

22 mins: Manchester United have a big task on their hands now. They’ve not really created many chances at goal yet and now need to score twice just to draw level again.

Chelsea have their tails up, they’ll want to score more.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Man Utd (Palmer, 19’)

20:34 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Cole Palmer takes the penalty and slips it ino the bottom right corner as Andre Onana dives in the opposite direction. Chelsea are two goals to the good.

Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd

20:33 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Penalty to Chelsea!

Marc Cucurella gets in behind Antony as Myhailo Mudryk slips a pass into the box. The Manchester United man sticks out a leg and clips Cucurella who goes down.

It’s a clear foul and Chelsea have a spot kick.

Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd

20:31 , Mike Jones

16 mins: United lose possession in the middle of the pitch and thread a pass up to Nicolas Jackson. He touches it towards the box as Harry Maguire comes sliding across for the tackle.

He misses the ball and allows the forward to get in behind. Jackson looks to pick out Mykhailo Mudryk but the pass is intercepted and United boot the ball clear.

Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd

20:29 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Manchester United attempt to pass the ball around Chelsea’s final third but don’t manage to get into the penalty area. Bruno Fernandes tries a direct approach and is tackled on the edge of the box.

He wants a free kick but the referee isn’t interested.

Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd

20:25 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Mykhailo Mudryk wins and then delivers a corner for Chelsea but Casemiro is on hand to nod the ball clear for the visitors. United have recent history on their side as Chelsea haven’t won this fixture at Stamford Bridge for the last six years.

Erik ten Hag’s men don’t look too disheartened. They’re trying to play their own game and utilise the wide areas.

Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd

20:23 , Mike Jones

7 mins: Can Manchester United respond to that goal?

Bruno Fernandes looks to switch the play out to the left wing. Diogo Dalot takes control of the ball and manages to squeeze a pass into the penalty area.

There are plenty of red shirts to aim for but Chelsea manage to work it away.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd (Gallagher, 4’)

20:20 , Mike Jones

4 mins: Boom!

There’s the opening goal of the night and it comes to Chelsea. The hosts break on the right wing with Malo Gusto carrying it up alongside the box. He pulls it back and the ball deflects off Raphael Varane before bouncing up nicely to Conor Gallagher.

He shoots on the spin, keeps the effort low and beats Andre Onana to open the scoring.

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

20:17 , Mike Jones

3 mins: The first chance of the night falls to Manchester United as Antony drives it forward on the right wing. He slips it into the box for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who squares a pass.

The ball is blocked by a blue shirt and bobbles back to Antony who drills a shot at goal but hits the blocking Moises Caicedo.

Kick off! Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

20:15 , Mike Jones

The Blues get the ball rolling at Stamford Bridge and boot the ball over to the right wing. They win it back and send the ball towards the defence in order to build an attack from deep.

Chelsea vs Man Utd

20:13 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

The players make their way out onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount is on the bench for Manchester United on his return to his former club. He scored late for the Red Devils at the weekend, will have have an important role to play tonight as well?

Kick off is up next...

Chelsea vs Man Utd

20:10 , Mike Jones

Raheem Sterling has failed to score in any of his 25 appearances against Manchester United in all competitions which may be why he’s not in the starting line up for Chelsea tonight.

Chelsea vs Man Utd

20:05 , Mike Jones

Mason Mount scored his first competitive goal for Manchester United in the weekend draw at Brentford in his 14th appearance for the club.

Mount netted 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions before joining the Red Devils.

Chelsea vs Man Utd

20:00 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer has been involved in 21 Premier League goals for Chelsea this season, scoring 13 and assisting eight.

Only Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink (32 in 2000-01) and Diego Costa (23 in 2014-15) have been involved in more in their debut campaign for the Blues.

Chelsea vs Man Utd

19:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won more games (80) and have a higher win percentage (59.7%) in the month of April than any other side in Premier League history.

Chelsea vs Man Utd

19:50 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are in the top three teams for the average number of big chances created per game in the Premier League, yet are 14th for scoring those big chances, with a 37.5% ratio.

Meanwhile, Manchester United faced 81 shots across their three league fixtures in March: 27 versus Manchester City, 23 versus Everton and 31 versus Brentford.

Mason Mount returns to Stamford Bridge to reveal painful reality of new Chelsea era

19:45 , Mike Jones

The poster boy for Boehlynomics will be back at Stamford Bridge. Not Todd Boehly himself, and not merely because, after two seasons of hubristic failure, he is keeping a lower profile these days.

But Mason Mount, sold to Manchester United for £55m of pure profit – in the Financial Fair Play lexicon that Boehly has helped bring to a wider audience – which, in a world of amortisation of transfer fees over several years, permitted Chelsea to spend many times as much; from an accounting perspective anyway.

Meanwhile, Mount returns on Thursday with his new employers. He has a solitary goal for Manchester United while Cole Palmer, the Mancunian who could be presented as his replacement, has 16 goals and 12 assists in his relatively brief Chelsea career. All that from a player signed for less than the Londoners banked for Mount. It is an advertisement of Boehly’s brilliance.

Mason Mount returns to Chelsea to reveal painful reality of new era

Chelsea vs Man Utd

19:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won just one of their last nine Premier League away games against London sides, losing four of the most recent six.

Is that a positive sign for Chelsea?

Chelsea vs Man Utd

19:35 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have conceded 47 league goals this season which is as many as in the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign. Will they be sturdy in defence tonight or can Manchester United rip through them?

Chelsea vs Man Utd

19:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have suffered 11 top-flight defeats this season, one short of equalling the Premier League club record of 12 in a single campaign: 12 in 2013-14 and 2021-22.

Chelsea vs Man Utd

19:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s only defeat in their last 15 home games in all competitions came in the league against Wolves in February. They have won 10 and drawn four since then.

Chelsea vs Man Utd team changes

19:21 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino names an unchanged Chelsea side from the one that drew with Burnley at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, makes three changes to the Manchester United team. Marcus Rashford is dropped to the bench as Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Antony come in to the side.

Chelsea vs Man Utd line-ups

19:16 , Mike Jones

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Ten Hag on Champions League qualification

19:10 , Mike Jones

“I have high standards and I would be disappointed if we didn’t qualify [for the Champions League],” the Manchester United manager said, “I know it will be very difficult because we are not in a good position.

“But we want to win every game, that is the standard we have here among each other. We will keep going and keep believing in those standards. That will be the approach in every game.

“We will keep fighting until the end. I know we are not in a good position. We have to catch up. Also I know we have had a lot of problems so I am a realistic man also.

“In a competition that is so competitive and the teams are so close in terms of levels with each other then also you need the players to be available.”

Erik ten Hag ‘realistic’ about Man Utd’s bid to qualify for Champions League

19:05 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has pledged to keep fighting for Champions League qualification but is “realistic” about the difficult task facing injury-hit Manchester United.

After winning the Carabao Cup during a promising first campaign in charge, things have gone downhill this term and the Red Devils’ hopes of returning to the continent’s top competition are fading.

Thursday’s trip to Chelsea is one of nine matches remaining for sixth-placed United, who are 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth and nine behind Tottenham in what could prove a fifth and final qualification spot.

Erik ten Hag ‘realistic’ about Man Utd’s bid to qualify for Champions League

Pochettino on ‘demands of winning'

19:00 , Mike Jones

Tonight’s match is something of a test for Chelsea. If they beat Manchester United they will be on the correct path to challenging at the top of the table again. Lose and there is still work to be done for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

“The demands of winning are completely different,” said the Blues boss, “You need to prepare yourself to win every game, be mature, know yourself and know all the people around you.

“We are still building this mentality that will help, [where a player] demands more of themselves and their teammates and is stronger.

“The example is the last game because I agree with the critical comments on me or the team. You know why? Because you cannot draw a game like this if you’re Chelsea – that is how I described the situation and the game.”

Ten Hag on Mason Mount

18:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says they are still trying to manage the fitness of England midfielder Mason Mount.

United signed Mount from Chelsea for £55m last summer but he has managed just nine Premier League appearances so far.

“He is a fantastic football player but it is important, first, that he keeps fit because he has had three injuries,” said Ten Hag. “We have to avoid that, so we have to do this very carefully.

“To keep him fit is our first objective. Secondly, we want to use him so he can add benefit and contribute to the team.”

Palmer nominated for Player of the Month

18:50 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has been nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for March. He scored three goals and had a pair of assists to his name, with his fine form also earning him another call-up to the England side.

Ferdinand on Rashford

18:45 , Mike Jones

“It’s a pivotal moment in his [Marcus Rashford’s] career now,” said Rip Ferdinand, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. “He’s not a kid anymore.

“A lot of people look at potential and talent. He’s 26 – what were you [the panel] doing at 26? We were still making mistakes, don’t get me wrong, but on the football pitch you had it locked down, you knew what you were doing, you knew what you were about, who you were.

“There’s a big decision to make for him. He’s got to look at who is around him. I know his family play a big part with him, which is great, but who are the external people around that? Are they the right people, are they enabling him to make excuses for himself behind closed doors, or are they saying, ‘Look at yourself, and be accountable for what you are doing’? He needs to look at that and own that and make big decisions.

“When I joined Leeds United, I could’ve gone to Chelsea, and they were probably the club I preferred to go to at the time. The reason I left [West Ham] to go to Leeds was because it was out of London, and the external people around me, I needed to get away from. He’ll need to either decide to get rid of them and stay in Manchester or leave Manchester and get rid of those people. It might be an accumulation of different things, but that could be a big part because the people around you do have a big influence on how you are – especially accountability.”

Rio Ferdinand reveals how Marcus Rashford can save his career

18:40 , Mike Jones

Rio Ferdinand has revealed what Marcus Rashford should do in order to save his floundering Manchester United career.

Rashford has been badly out of form this season, with the majority of his eight goals and six assists coming in a month-long spell around the turn of the year where he appeared to have turned a corner, only to regress and struggle again in recent weeks.

It’s a far cry from the 30 goals and 11 assists he racked up last season or his 35 goal involvements from the 2021 campaign and his struggles have coincided with Man United’s as they’ve fallen out of contention in the race for a Champions League spot, with Erik ten Hag unable to extract any consistency from his team.

Rio Ferdinand reveals how Marcus Rashford can save his career

Chelsea vs Man Utd

18:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United are looking to complete the Premier League double over Chelsea for just the second time, previously doing so in the 2019-20 campaign.

Poch ‘not happy’ after Burnley draw

18:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t happy with his side’s performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley and wants to see his players ‘behave like Chelsea’ against Manchester United this evening.

“Football is about players with talent and the right mentality,” he said. “Mentality means you can deal with the pressure and express your talent with freedom, without limitations in your environment.

“It’s about playing the same way you played as a child when you play at Chelsea in front of 40,000 people, with the cameras, and because you need to win a title.

“We have experience of this. We have worked with many big players when they were young and they evolved to be the top players in the world. We also have met world champions, so we know how to identify this type of player.

“It is a combination of mentality, heart and talent. That is the combination. So we need to push them and it’s about helping them reach their real level.”

Phil Foden v Wayne Rooney – how do the two players compare?

18:20 , Mike Jones

Phil Foden’s stunning hat-trick against Aston Villa stirred up memories of a young Wayne Rooney as the Manchester City midfielder continues to impress this season.

The 23-year-old starred on Wednesday night, restoring City’s lead just before half-time with a free-kick and adding a second in the 62nd minute before completing his treble shortly after.

His performance drew comparisons with Rooney post-match, with TNT Sports host Laura Woods saying: “The third goal, especially. We were chatting about this a second ago, Rio (Ferdinand) was saying it was almost like your Wayne Rooney moment, that something doesn’t go right, you get angry, and you bang in a goal.”

Foden replied: “You know it’s funny you said that because as I was celebrating I was walking with Jackie (Grealish), he also said about the Wayne Rooney goal, said ‘that’s what it reminded me of’.”

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the two players compare:

Phil Foden v Wayne Rooney – how do the two players compare?

Pochettino on motivation to succeed

18:15 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino gave an insight into his way of working and explained how he is motivated to succeed with Chelsea.

“When I was at Espanyol, my first experience as a coach, I was in at 7am at the training ground every morning,” Pochettino explained, “Then I moved to Southampton and was there at 6.30am every morning. At Tottenham, I was in at 7am or 7.30am.

“At Paris Saint-Germain, it was 6am. Here at Chelsea it is 6.40am or 6.45am – and you can ask the guys at security. I’m not going to change because after 15 years my motivation and passion is still football.

“After 15 years of working, I’m not in a comfortable zone where I arrive at 9am and leave at 2pm. I keep pushing myself and my coaching staff because we want to win and be competitive.

“It’s not that you arrived at Chelsea and believe you are so good – or that people believe you’re are so good – that you do the minimum effort. No, the responsibility is more now. For us, we feel that and it’s why we try to deliver on the job.”

Chelsea vs Man Utd

18:10 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are winless in the last 12 Premier League meetings with Manchester United - seven draws, five defeats. It is their longest run without a league victory against the Red Devils.

Chilwell likely to miss United match

18:05 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell is likely to be absent for this evening’s game after falling ill while recovering from a knee injury. The left-back has been a crucial player for Mauricio Pochettino and will be a big miss if he cannot take to the field.

Defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto should be fit to play, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez may also return.

Erik ten Hag reveals what’s to blame for Manchester United’s injury problems

18:00 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag defended his training schedule and his decision not to bring a fitness coach with him to Old Trafford as he blamed Manchester United’s injury problems on an accumulation of fatigue from his first 18 months in charge and international football.

United have had senior players sidelined by 53 injuries or illnesses already this season and Ten Hag believes he needs more footballers with the robustness of captain Bruno Fernandes, who has played 98 of the 103 games in his reign.

Ten Hag believes the workload on top footballers is too high and warned that standards are dropping when key players are ruled out because of injuries.

Erik ten Hag reveals what’s to blame for Manchester United’s injury problems

Schedule to blame for injuries claims United boss

17:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have only played 13 games in 2024 – an average of one a week – but Erik ten Hag blamed international football for some of their injury problems and pointed out that some of their rivals have lost just as many players.

“You can’t prevent [it],” he said. “It’s not only us who’ve had this. The standards of the Premier League from an intensity perspective are so high, the overload of the schedule and international football is so huge.

“We have internationals in our squad. [Manchester] City, Liverpool and Newcastle have problems, many other teams. In this moment, especially the defensive department [have injuries] but the midfield and frontline the players are available.”

Ten Hag gives update on injury crisis

17:50 , Mike Jones

It may not be all doom and gloom for Manchester United’s defence as Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are both nearing comebacks.

United boss, Erik ten Hag provided an update on both saying: “On the frontline and midfield we are okay and we have options there but in the backline we have a lack of options.

“But the good thing is Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are back in training this afternoon. Yesterday Harry Maguire was back in training.”

Manchester United face defensive injury crisis

17:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have suffered a double blow at the back with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both ruled out for at least a month with muscle problems to give manager Erik ten Hag a potential defensive injury crisis for Thursday’s trip to Chelsea.

Martinez, who suffered a calf strain in training, faces a third spell on the sidelines this season after his latest comeback – as a substitute at Brentford on Saturday – only brought him 21 minutes of first-team football.

Sweden international Lindelof came off in the second half against Brentford with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old missed 10 games earlier in the campaign with a groin problem.

Only Harry Maguire is definitely fit while Ten Hag is also without his two specialist left-backs, in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Marcus Rashford and the case to remain in England’s Euro 2024 squad

17:40 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford’s first taste of the European Championships came as an 18-year-old for a side whose campaign culminated with ignominious defeat to Iceland.

His second brought another ill-fated ending: with injury reducing him to a bit-part role, he had a late cameo at right-back and as a specialist penalty taker in the Euro 2020 final. And he missed the spot kick: inches from perfection, he instead struck the inside of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s post. Perhaps a shootout swung on it: Harry Kane and Harry Maguire had scored before, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed afterwards.

Third time lucky in Euro 2024? It may have looked that way when Rashford scored a glorious goal to give England a modicum of revenge against Italy in October. Even as his form for Manchester United suffered, he excelled for England. Then Rashford looked a probable starter in Euro 2024. Now the danger is that he will not even be part of the squad.

Marcus Rashford and the case to remain in England’s Euro 2024 squad

Chelsea vs Man Utd prediction

17:35 , Mike Jones

Unlike some of the fixtures this week, this match is a close one to call.

If both teams perform at their best Manchester United probably have the edge. That said, both clubs tend to dip in form and quality as games go on meaning this result will come down to who turns up on the night.

Recently both Chelsea and Man Utd have been lacking in that area. The Blues don’t have a particularly strong recent record against the Red Devils but could secure a scappy and much-needed home win.

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United.

Chelsea vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

17:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Early team news

17:25 , Mike Jones

Malo Gusto is the latest to join the ever-growing injury list at Chelsea after the full-back limped off with a hamstring issue against Burnley. Pochettino will hope to have Ben Chilwell available for selection again after the left-back missed last weekend’s game having returned from international duty with a knock.

Manchester United are also contending with defensive issues after both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were substituted during the draw with Brentford. Harry Maguire could be in line to return to the starting XI having missed out with a knock picked up with England. Mason Mount, who scored on Saturday for the first time since his lengthy injury, could be in line to start against his former side.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd

17:20 , Mike Jones

Chelsea vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8.15pm BST on Thursday 4 April at Stamford Bridge.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good evening!

17:15 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Chelsea host Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are hoping to move back into the top 10 but know they need to defeat the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge if they have any hope of shooting up the table. Currently sitting 12th in the league three points could jump them as high as 9th and leave the Blues with some hope of securing European football next year.

That goal is also Manchester United’s though they specifically hope to finish inside the top four and earn a Champions League spot. Aston Villa’s defeat to Man City and a draw for Tottenham mean their two immediate rivals have dropped points so if Erik ten Hag’s men win tonight they will have a shot at overhauling the deficit during the run in.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.