Chelsea transfer targets revealed as Thomas Tuchel tells Roman Abramovich he wants to build an empire

Tuchel had 'positive' talks with Chelsea owner Abramovich on Sunday morning - Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has told Roman Abramovich that he wants to build a Chelsea empire after earning a contract extension by winning the Champions League.

Head coach Tuchel triggered an extension to his contract of at least two years, plus a significant pay rise to the £7million-a-year deal he signed when he succeeded Frank Lampard at the end of January, by leading Chelsea to victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Having briefly spoken to him for the first time on Saturday night, Tuchel met with Chelsea owner Abramovich in Porto again on Sunday morning, before he and the squad flew back to England, for further talks that were described as being “positive”.

Tuchel wants a new striker, with Chelsea already registering their interest in re-signing Romelu Lukaku, whose agent was inside the Estadio do Dragao, and in Harry Kane, despite the difficulty of trying to negotiate a deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

A midfielder and at least one new defender are also on the German’s wish-list which includes a right-sided player who can offer Chelsea’s squad some greater balance.

Adama Traore has emerged as a surprise target of Tuchel, who, despite being delighted with the form of Reece James, wants to add competition to the right side of defence and believes the Wolverhampton Wanderers star could offer an attacking threat at wing-back.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Ben Godfrey - Getty Images

The addition of Traore, or a similar type of player such as Borussia Monchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann, would also help to provide cover in the wide areas with Hakim Ziyech due to play in the African Cup of Nations, which is due to run for a month at the start of next year.

With Chelsea expecting to sell Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan for an initial £25m and willing to listen to offers of £40m for striker Tammy Abraham, as well as attempting to sell a host of fringe players, Tuchel could have as much as £200m to spend this summer.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea could negotiate a deal for Tuchel’s top midfield target Declan Rice, with Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni one of a few cheaper alternatives, but the 47-year-old will prioritise quality over quantity.

Chelsea will also look to secure the futures of some of their existing players. A one-year extension to Thiago Silva’s contract has been agreed, while Andreas Christensen is expected to sign a new deal and talks could start with N’Golo Kante, whose present contract has two years to run.

Tuchel has made it clear that he would like Antonio Rudiger to extend his contract, which is due to expire in 2022, but there has been little progress on that front so far.

Thiago Silva will extend his contract by a year - Getty Images

Asked whether he believes he can build an empire at Chelsea, Tuchel replied: “I think it’s possible. It’s possible because the foundation is very, very strong. The belief, the determination of the club, the players, the group that they built is very strong.

“We have a group with a very strong bond, a genuine belief and a fantastic work ethic, so it’s still a young, inexperienced squad. The challenge now is to make this not too heavy for us, this huge success. Because they have this huge success very early in their careers and to keep them hungry. So this is now the challenge.

“It’s like a similar deal with (NFL star) Tom Brady, when they ask him what his favourite win is and he says ‘the next one’. So this is now the thing, we have a Premier League to play from day one.

“We will be seen a bit differently as Champions League winners and this is where we have to step up. If we really want to build something, I’m all in, I can tell you. And I’m happy to talk about it and discuss it. If our beliefs match, we go from there.”

Chelsea spent £220million on seven new players last summer, but Tuchel does not see the need for so many additions this time around.

“Two or three could be very, very good,” said Tuchel. “It’s a constant thing to never deny change. That you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

Players and staff of Chelsea celebrate in the dressing room after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto - Getty Images

“We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us.”

With Chelsea due to make an official announcement regarding his new contract, Tuchel made it clear that he is now putting down roots at Stamford Bridge, with his family due to move to England permanently this summer.

“We will get a house in the middle of July,” said Tuchel. “We come back and we go to Dublin for a training camp. After that, I will move into my house and my family will come over in August. Of course, this is a huge part (for me).

“There is no doubt I want to stay and it (the contract) is not even the most important thing. If I have a one-year contract, I will work in the same way as if I have a three or four-year contract. It will not change so much because I demand a lot from myself and it will not affect my input and my energy. I’m very happy to be here, it’s a fantastic beginning and we go now for the next one.”

Abramovich, Tuchel and his players and backroom staff were present at the Chelsea party that had been organised for after the final that ran past 3am on Sunday morning. The squad flew back to London at around lunchtime on Sunday, but there will be no parade of the Champions League trophy predominantly because of coronavirus regulations.