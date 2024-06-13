Chelsea star “unhappy with how things have been going” – but sale is off the table this summer

This week has seen the return of stories about Levi Colwill leaving Chelsea. From nowhere, talk of Bayern Munich interest popped up, and since then there have been multiple mentions of their interest by Christian Falk, the SportsBild journalist who does tend to have good information in the Bundesliga, especially when it comes to Bayern.

But our writer Simon Phillips has dismissed the idea comprehensively on his Substack today:

“Chelsea have ZERO intentions to entertain any offers for Levi Colwill this summer, and that has come from club sources to me, as well as from SPTC sources. I am very confident he wont be leaving this window.”

He does admit that “Bayern Munich have called his representatives” and that Levi “has been unhappy with how things have been going at Chelsea,” but that doesn’t mean he wants to leave, just that he wants to see improvement and his career heading in the right direction.

Chelsea see him as a “leader and potential captain,” and they’re not going to let him go easily. So for now we can relax, and hope that this buzz goes away so he can focus on his preseason and making a step up with Enzo Maresca in charge next season.

Levi Colwill playing for Chelsea.

An irritating reminder of last summer

This is all irritatingly reminiscent of last summer, when there were all sorts of rumours about Colwill wanting to stay at Brighton after a good loan there – which later in the summer transformed into apparent Liverpool interest in signing him.

Nothing ever came of it of course, and Colwill was an important player for us all year, barring injuries. He’s young, talented home grown and should be a key player for us going forward. We’re glad to hear these sale rumours shut down so comprehensively again.