Chelsea injuries 'difficult to explain in one word or sentence'

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino feels there are "too many circumstances" that are contributing to their injury issues this season.

The Blues have been hampered by several absences throughout the campaign, including long-term injuries to captain Reece James and summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia.

Heading into their Premier League game against Tottenham on Thursday, they will be without 14 players.

"In all of the new processes there are things we can do better, of course," Pochettino said in his pre-match news conference.

"We all feel the responsibility. Of course, we can do better, and then there is some circumstance where too many circumstances happen and that is why it is difficult to explain in one word or sentence [the number of injuries].

"We are working on trying to improve, we have an amazing staff - medical staff, performance staff and coaching staff with amazing experience in managing clubs and being in this business. When too many circumstances arrive in some periods, it can happen."

Despite Chelsea's owners spending about £1bn on transfers since buying the club in 2022, Pochettino has regularly had to call up academy players because of the number of players sidelined by injury.

"Now we need to arrive at the end of the season with all the information on the table and try to be better next season and improve in all the communication, dynamics, strategies, everything we need to put all our knowledge in to improve and coordinate better all the things we can improve," the former Argentina defender added.

"The quality is here but only that sometimes it happens with a team - why doesn't that team not perform? Yes, we know why, we are assessing why, but inconsistency of the new project can sometimes [be it] but I don't say it is that. There are too many things that are maybe all together today and why we are suffering so many injuries."