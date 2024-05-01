Chelsea boss Pochettino prepares for 400th game as manager in English football: ‘Amazing’

Mauricio Pochettino says it has been a “dream come true” to coach in England as he takes charge of his 400th game in English football.

Chelsea host one of his former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, on Thursday evening (2 May) as both chase potential spots in European competition for next season.

Ahead of the match, Pochettino reflected on his time in England.

“It’s amazing, it’s a dream come true,” he said.

“Now, arriving at Chelsea, it is an amazing club with an amazing history. It is in the process of building an exciting project that needs time and that is maybe the most challenging period.”