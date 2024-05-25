Chelsea begin talks over Nigerian teen triallist

Chelsea have begun talks to sign triallist Hafiz Umar Ibrahim from Nigerian club Ojodu City.

The 18-year-old striker has spent nearly two months on trial in west London and is expected to join the club on a permanent basis.

Talks have begun to make his stay permanent as Chelsea negotiate a fee to sign the striker, who caught their attention by netting 10 goals in six matches during a youth tournament in the Viareggio Cup in Italy early this year.

Ibrahim - a 6ft 2in target man who likens himself to Romelu Lukaku - could join Chelsea's partner club Strasbourg in France after agreeing a deal.

Midfielder Pape Daouda Diong, who joined Chelsea last year, will join Strasbourg after being signed out of Senegalese club football.