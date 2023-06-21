Chelsea agree Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz sales but reject second bid for Mason Mount

Havertz is on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with Mount set to follow – if a suitable price can be agreed - GETTY IMAGES/Stephen Pond

Chelsea have agreed deals worth £30 million for Mateo Kovacic to join Manchester City and £65 million for Kai Havertz to join Arsenal, but have knocked back a second bid from Manchester United for Mason Mount.

On a frenetic day of business, United made a second bid of £45 million, plus £5 million in add-ons for Mount which Chelsea countered immediately with a demand for an offer worth £65 million.

That represents a drop in Chelsea’s initial £70m valuation of Mount and has prompted slightly more optimism an agreement may eventually be negotiated, but United are still some way off Chelsea’s asking price.

United’s first bid for Mount – which was immediately rejected out of hand – was £40 million and it now remains to be seen whether or not the Old Trafford club return with a third offer.

Chelsea have agreed to sell Kovacic to City for £25 million, plus £5 million in easily achievable add-ons, while an agreement has been struck for Havertz to join Arsenal for a deal worth about £65 million, the structure of which will mean Mikel Arteta’s side pay more than £60 million with the rest made up in add-ons.

With Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia for £8 million and £17 million respectively, Chelsea are hoping to bank more than £100 million in incoming fees by the end of the month, even if Mount’s future is not quickly resolved.

Kovacic has already agreed personal terms with City and will now undergo a medical before signing with the Treble winners, while Havertz is keen to complete his move to Arsenal.

Croatia international Kovacic will follow Jorginho, who joined Arsenal in January, and N’Golo Kante, whose move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad has now been confirmed, through the Chelsea exit door.

Kovacic was part of Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League-winning team with Havertz, who scored the winning goal against Manchester City in the final.

Ziyech has agreed to join Al Nassr, with Koulibaly set to move to Al-Hilal. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also expected to move to Saudi club Al Ahli and sealing a number of sales before the end of the month and the accounting year will provide Chelsea with a huge boost.

With more than £100 million of transfer fees already virtually guaranteed, Chelsea could double that figure by the end of the summer with Manchester United now pondering a third offer for Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic likely to leave.

Representatives of Callum Hudson-Odoi will meet with Chelsea in the next fortnight with the winger’s future undecided after spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Confirming Kante’s exit, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated. His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and has guaranteed him a place in the club’s history. We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.”

