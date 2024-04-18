Check out our watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Player of the Year

Who will make the final cut? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Player of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Flag Football Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Team will be announced in August. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Flag Football Player of the Year. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's awards!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if it was found that their high school does not participate in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Flag Football Player of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Watch List:

Maycie Bassett — JR, ATH/LB | Canyon View High School | Waddell, Arizona

Samyah Berry — SR, RB/LB | Tri-Cities High School | East Point, Georiga

Angelina Briano — SR, QB | Roosevelt High School | Eastvale, California

Cameron Brock — JR, QB | South Forsyth High School | Cumming, Georgia

Nichelle Brown — JR, WR/DB | Bradford High School | Starke, Florida

Camille Candidate — JR, ATH/LB | Edison High School | Miami, Florida

Ella Casey — SR, ATH | Pompano Beach High School | Pompano Beach, Florida

Taylor Clark — SR, ATH | Mountain View High School | Lawrenceville , Georgia

Madison Coger — JR, WR/DB | Campo Verde High School | Gilbert, Arizona

Lahela Cornett — SR, WR | Lincoln Park Academy | Fort Pierce, Florida

Emma Corr — JR, ATH | New Smyrna Beach High School | New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Layla Crawford — JR, LB | Lennard High School | Ruskin, Florida

Kelis Durham — JR, WR | Miami Killian Senior High School | Miami, Florida

Abby Elwell — SR, ATH | Lennard High School | Ruskin, Florida

Julia Geis — SR, QB | Blessed Trinity High School | Roswell, Georgia

Liani Gill — JR, ATH | Oxbridge Academy of the Palm Beaches | West Palm Beach, Florida

Morgan Grace — SR, DB | Chocawhatchee High School | Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Arnayshia Griffin — SO, QB | Bradford High School | Starke, Florida

Sanaa Growe — SR, ATH/WR | East Coweta High School | Sharpsburgh, Gerogia

Trinity Hall — JR, WR/DB | Auburndale High School | Auburndale, Florida

Ki'ona Hatley — JR, | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada

Samiyah Hopkins — SR, RB | Bellflower High School | Bellflower, California

London Jenkins — SR, WR | Fleming Island High School | Fleming Island, Florida

Katelyn Jewell — JR, QB | Canyon View High School | Waddell, Arizona

Samerria Johnson — JR, DB | Deerfield Beach High School | Deerfield Beach, Florida

Madilyn Lam — SO, QB | Esperanza High School | Anaheim, California

Taimane Laolagi-Aloy — SR, | Chapparral High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Ava Liaga — FR, WR/DB | Corona High School | Corona, California

Nadja Long — JR, LB/ATH | Osborne High School | Marietta, Georgia

Katie Meneses — SR, QB | Rosary Academy | Fullerton, California

Trystin Mitchell — JR, WR/ATH | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada

Kyla Moore — SR, QB/ATH | Shadow Ridge High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Jaylani Palmer — SO, WR/DB | Shadow Ridge High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Isabella Pap — SO, QB/DB | Campo Verde High School | Gilbert, Arizona

Sarah Pasquali — SR, QB/WR | Las Vegas High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Kaylie Phillips — JR, QB | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada

Nandi Ramessar — SR, WR | Western High School | Davie, Florida

Halley Redd — SR, QB/LB | Basic High School | Henderson, Nevada

Jaylin Schmitt — JR, QB/WR | East Coweta High School | Sharpsburgh, Georgia

Nevaeh Shedrick — SR, RB/LB | Lithia Springs High School | Lithia Springs, Georgia

Angel Shell-Nabiau — SR, WR | Tarpon Springs High School | Tarpon Springs, Florida

Nami Singer — JR, LB/RB | Marana High School | Tuscon, Arizona

Kyleigh Sizemore — SR, QB | Long County High School | Ludowici, Georgia

Shanty Sloss — JR, RB | Atlantic High School | Port Orange, Florida

Haidyn Spano — JR, QB | Robinson High School | Tampa, Florida

Makenna Sturgis — JR, WR | Alonso High School | Tampa, Florida

Manasvi Vijayaraghavan — SR, WR | Robinson High School | Tampa, Florida

Madeline West — JR, LB | Palo Verde High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Angelina Williams — JR, RB/ATH | Locust Grove High School | Locust Grove, Georgia

Grace Yager — JR, WR/DB | Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Flag Football Watch List