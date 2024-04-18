Check out our watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Player of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Player of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Flag Football Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Team will be announced in August. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Flag Football Player of the Year. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's awards!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if it was found that their high school does not participate in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Flag Football Player of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2024 USA TODAY HSSA Flag Football Watch List:
Maycie Bassett — JR, ATH/LB | Canyon View High School | Waddell, Arizona
Samyah Berry — SR, RB/LB | Tri-Cities High School | East Point, Georiga
Angelina Briano — SR, QB | Roosevelt High School | Eastvale, California
Cameron Brock — JR, QB | South Forsyth High School | Cumming, Georgia
Nichelle Brown — JR, WR/DB | Bradford High School | Starke, Florida
Camille Candidate — JR, ATH/LB | Edison High School | Miami, Florida
Ella Casey — SR, ATH | Pompano Beach High School | Pompano Beach, Florida
Taylor Clark — SR, ATH | Mountain View High School | Lawrenceville , Georgia
Madison Coger — JR, WR/DB | Campo Verde High School | Gilbert, Arizona
Lahela Cornett — SR, WR | Lincoln Park Academy | Fort Pierce, Florida
Emma Corr — JR, ATH | New Smyrna Beach High School | New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Layla Crawford — JR, LB | Lennard High School | Ruskin, Florida
Kelis Durham — JR, WR | Miami Killian Senior High School | Miami, Florida
Abby Elwell — SR, ATH | Lennard High School | Ruskin, Florida
Julia Geis — SR, QB | Blessed Trinity High School | Roswell, Georgia
Liani Gill — JR, ATH | Oxbridge Academy of the Palm Beaches | West Palm Beach, Florida
Morgan Grace — SR, DB | Chocawhatchee High School | Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Arnayshia Griffin — SO, QB | Bradford High School | Starke, Florida
Sanaa Growe — SR, ATH/WR | East Coweta High School | Sharpsburgh, Gerogia
Trinity Hall — JR, WR/DB | Auburndale High School | Auburndale, Florida
Ki'ona Hatley — JR, | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada
Samiyah Hopkins — SR, RB | Bellflower High School | Bellflower, California
London Jenkins — SR, WR | Fleming Island High School | Fleming Island, Florida
Katelyn Jewell — JR, QB | Canyon View High School | Waddell, Arizona
Samerria Johnson — JR, DB | Deerfield Beach High School | Deerfield Beach, Florida
Madilyn Lam — SO, QB | Esperanza High School | Anaheim, California
Taimane Laolagi-Aloy — SR, | Chapparral High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Ava Liaga — FR, WR/DB | Corona High School | Corona, California
Nadja Long — JR, LB/ATH | Osborne High School | Marietta, Georgia
Katie Meneses — SR, QB | Rosary Academy | Fullerton, California
Trystin Mitchell — JR, WR/ATH | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada
Kyla Moore — SR, QB/ATH | Shadow Ridge High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Jaylani Palmer — SO, WR/DB | Shadow Ridge High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Isabella Pap — SO, QB/DB | Campo Verde High School | Gilbert, Arizona
Sarah Pasquali — SR, QB/WR | Las Vegas High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Kaylie Phillips — JR, QB | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada
Nandi Ramessar — SR, WR | Western High School | Davie, Florida
Halley Redd — SR, QB/LB | Basic High School | Henderson, Nevada
Jaylin Schmitt — JR, QB/WR | East Coweta High School | Sharpsburgh, Georgia
Nevaeh Shedrick — SR, RB/LB | Lithia Springs High School | Lithia Springs, Georgia
Angel Shell-Nabiau — SR, WR | Tarpon Springs High School | Tarpon Springs, Florida
Nami Singer — JR, LB/RB | Marana High School | Tuscon, Arizona
Kyleigh Sizemore — SR, QB | Long County High School | Ludowici, Georgia
Shanty Sloss — JR, RB | Atlantic High School | Port Orange, Florida
Haidyn Spano — JR, QB | Robinson High School | Tampa, Florida
Makenna Sturgis — JR, WR | Alonso High School | Tampa, Florida
Manasvi Vijayaraghavan — SR, WR | Robinson High School | Tampa, Florida
Madeline West — JR, LB | Palo Verde High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Angelina Williams — JR, RB/ATH | Locust Grove High School | Locust Grove, Georgia
Grace Yager — JR, WR/DB | Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Flag Football Watch List