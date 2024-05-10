Check out Quinn Ewers on the ‘College Football 25’ cover

For plenty of fans, they have been waiting for the college football video game to return to consoles. The wait is almost over as it is expected to officially drop this summer. For Texas Longhorns fans, they will see a familiar face on the cover of the game.

According to the deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 in the Playstation Store, quarterback Quinn Ewers is front and center along with Donovan Edwards of Michigan, Travis Hunter of Colorado, and Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State. You can also see Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

It is a who’s who of college athletes on the cover. Despite Arch Manning not opting in to be included in the game, there are plenty of other notable players including the starter for Texas that will be included in the game.

As is the tradition in the NFL with Madden ratings and in the NBA with 2K ratings, it should only be a matter of time to see what your favorite Longhorns get rated at.

A few players I am interested to see their grades on:

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver

Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver

Kelvin Banks Jr, Offensive Tackle

Andrew Mukuba, Safety

Anthony Hill Jr, Linebacker

The deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped on the PlayStation Store 👀 pic.twitter.com/gNhc2kbO5F — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2024

As the countdown continues until the official release date, Longhorns Wire will continue to provide updates on this highly anticipated release.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire