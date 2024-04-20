Orange-White Game: Prepare to see plenty of Texas QB Arch Manning

The Orange-White Game is set to begin on Saturday barring weather disruption. Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning could see plenty of playing time.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian could take the cautious approach in how many reps starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is allotted. Ewers has something to prove on the field, but nothing related to whether or not he should be the starter. After a series or two, Arch Manning could see the majority of reps at quarterback.

Fellow reserves Cole Lourd and Trey Owens should get their opportunity to play, but Manning is the player whose reps benefit the team most. Arch is now an injury away from playing after Maalik Murphy transferred to play quarterback at Duke.

Manning has the ability to lead the team, but what he lacks is experience and reps at the college level. Expect to see the signal caller get some semblance of college caliber reps when the Longhorns take the field on Saturday.

