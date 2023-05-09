Check out Kareem Jackson’s highlights and contract details with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are bringing safety Kareem Jackson back for a fifth season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the veteran on Monday.

Jackson’s one-year contract will be worth $2,667,500, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. It’s well above the league minimum ($1.165 million) for Jackson but still a relatively cheap deal for Denver.

Jackson, 35, has spent the last four years with the Broncos after nine seasons with the Houston Texans to begin his career. A veteran team captain, Jackson’s return will be welcomed news in the club’s locker room.

Here are some of Jackson’s highlights from his first four seasons in Denver:

Jackson has totaled 342 tackles, 19 pass breakups, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in 61 games (all starts) with the Broncos. Denver has a crowded safety depth chart so Jackson is not guaranteed to start in 2023, but he will give the team valuable depth in the secondary and leadership on defense.

Bringing Jackson back for a fifth season was a no-brainer for the Broncos. He is now set to enter his 14th season in the NFL.

