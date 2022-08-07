Check out the best pictures from Steelers media day

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers held media day which is the ultimate photo op for players. The team shared the gallery of all 211 photos from media day including some behind the scenes.

Pittsburgh is preparing to play its first preseason game of the year next week against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers are coming off of an 9-7-1 season and a playoff birth but are learning to live life without Ben Roethlisberger.

You didn’t sneeze but we still blessed your feed. 🤧 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2022

