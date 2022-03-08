Chattanooga stuns Furman with desperation heave to beat OT buzzer, secure NCAA bid

Welcome to March, David Jean-Baptiste.

The Chattanooga senior guard set a ridiculously high bar for 2022 madness with a wild 3-point heave to secure the Mocs' place in the NCAA field on Monday.

With 4.3 seconds remaining in overtime, Chattanooga inbounded the ball under its own basket trailing Furman in the Southern Conference championship game, 63-61. Jean-Baptiste corralled the inbound pass and didn't give it up until he'd secured victory. He dribbled the ball over halfcourt and traversed to the left wing, where he was met by three Furman defenders.

With the clock winding down, Jean-Baptiste pulled up from well beyond the 3-point arc where he found nothing but the bottom of the net as the final buzzer sounded.

DAVID JEAN-BAPTISTE!



CHATTANOOGA IS DANCING! pic.twitter.com/GqjzDIPkw6 — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) March 8, 2022

Elation for Chattanooga in the 64-63 win. Heartbreak for Furman, which saw its NCAA tournament hopes extinguished.