ChatGPT ranks the most intimidating Big Ten football stadiums to play in

From SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, to Husky Stadium in Seattle Washington, the Big Ten now literally stretches from coast to coast.

With the conference’s latitude comes different stadium environments, different histories and unique traditions in every case.

Late last summer, I ranked the toughest road environments in the Big Ten after the conference’s new additions. Now that the 2023 season has concluded and the conference officially has 18 members, I decided to check the list with some outside counsel.

That is where ChatGPT comes in. I asked the OpenAI language model to rank the 18 Big Ten football home atmospheres by the most intimidating to play in — obviously including new additions USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

Here is what the ChatGPT responded:

Ryan Field (Northwestern)

Sep 10, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; A general wide view during the fourth quarter in a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 18

Agreement here. Northwestern’s football stadium more resembles a high school stadium than a college one. The long grass and sleepy atmosphere may be intimidating, but not for the normal reasons.

SHI Stadium (Rutgers)

Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A general view of the field at SHI Stadium before the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 15

Rutgers doesn’t have much history in this building, or success for that matter. It just seems like a normal stadium.

The toughest part here is having to travel to the middle of New Jersey.

Memorial Stadium (Illinois)

Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; A general view during the first half in a game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 11

Starting to get some disagreement here. I see Memorial Stadium have some life in a late-season cold-weather environment when Illinois is competitive. Maybe the model disagrees.

Memorial Stadium (Indiana Hoosiers)

Oct 20, 2018; Bloomington, IN, USA; A view of the north end zone before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions at Memorial Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 14

The biggest story here is why so many Big Ten football stadiums can be named Memorial Stadium (Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska).

But I don’t have much of an opinion here other than picturing Ohio State entering a night game atmosphere and winning by 60.

Ross-Ade Stadium (Purdue)

Sep 26, 2015; West Lafayette, IN, USA; A general view before the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Bowling Green Falcons at Ross Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 10

I’m a bit higher on Purdue’s stadium than the model. The place can get rowdy when the ‘Spoilermakers’ are up to their usual tricks. I think it’s an underrated tough place to play.

SECU Stadium (Maryland)

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes punter Michael O’Shaughnessy (96) warms up before their game against Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Where I ranked it: No. 12

Maryland’s building seems to be tough when the team is good, the issue is that’s never the case after the month of October.

Husky Stadium (Washington)

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium as the Husky Marching Band performs before a game between the Stanford Cardinal and Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 8

The model doesn’t appear to be high on West Coast football, despite the absolute beauty of this stadium. I will say: the stadium is rising in the ranking after terrific showings during the 2023 season.

Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

Oct 18, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; General view of Autzen Stadium between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 4

I’ll throw a flag on this one. Autzen Stadium feels like an absolute nightmare to visit, especially with Oregon currently operating like one of the best programs in the country. The capacity isn’t massive, but the place is frightening.

Rose Bowl (UCLA Bruins)

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view during the B-2 flyover during the national anthem before the 106th Rose Bowl game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 16

Remember, this is not for the Rose Bowl itself, it’s for UCLA games that nobody attends. ChatGPT is wrong on this one. This atmosphere is nonexistent.

Huntington Bank Stadium (Minnesota)

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pregame between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 13

It’s an average atmosphere. My most vivid memories of the stadium are Blair Walsh missing a 26-yard field goal to lose a playoff game for the Minnesota Vikings, and Jack Coan and Quintez Cephus shredding the Minnesota defense in the final week of the 2019 regular season.

Spartan Stadium (Michigan State)

Oct 24, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; A view inside Spartan Stadium before the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 6

I’m terrified of Spartan Stadium, but maybe that’s because the Badgers can’t win there. The building was a nightmare to visit during the Mark D’Antonio era. We’ll see what Jonathan Smith brings to the table.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (USC)

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A general view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the USC Trojans Spring Game . Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 17

ChatGPT is way off on this one. Yes, the Coliseum gets going when USC is at the peak of its powers. But it’s been 20+ years since then, and all I see know are empty seats and terrible defense.

This can change if Lincoln Riley brings the program back to Pete Carroll-era energy. I just don’t think that’s going to happen.

Memorial Stadium (Nebraska)

Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 7

My only thought here is I wonder if ChatGPT is aware that Nebraska’s sellout streak is one of the more fraudulent things in sports.

Other than that, it’s a terrifying place to play when the program is succeeding — which it will be soon under Matt Rhule.

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa)

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A general view of Kinnick Stadium before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 3

Slight disrespect for Kinnick Stadium here, especially given how it delivers every Saturday regardless of how atrocious the team’s offense is.

If I had to pick one Big Ten road night game I wouldn’t want to play, it’s at Iowa.

Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin Badgers)

Sep 10, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; A general view of Camp Randall Stadium with 77,331 fans watching the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Akron Zips. With a capacity of 80,321, the facility is designed so that all seats point toward the center of the field. Wisconsin defeated Akron 54-10. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 5

Agreement here. Camp Randall is an elite atmosphere for any game that matters, especially when it’s at night.

As I previously wrote, the building does get rocking when *insert star running back* plows forward for seven yards and a first down.

Michigan Stadium (Michigan)

Sep 4, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; General view Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 9

Strong disagreement here. Michigan Stadium is the single most overrated venue in college football.

It’s just big, that’s it. And it stretches so far out that the sound escapes.

Beaver Stadium (Penn State)

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 1

I ranked this as the No. 1 venue in the Big Ten, let alone college football. I’ll accept it as No. 2 as long as No. 1 isn’t Michigan Stadium.

Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; General view before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Where I ranked it: No. 2

I flipped No. 1 and No. 2, but overall a good job by the model in ranking these stadiums.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire