Chase Young visiting Saints today

Free agent pass rusher Chase Young is visiting New Orleans today.

Young rescheduled a meeting with the Saints that was originally scheduled for last week, but he arrived at the team facility today, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The 24-year-old Young was the NFL's defensive rookie of the year with the Commanders in 2020, but he hasn't played as well since then, playing in just 12 games total in 2021 and 2022 as a knee injury affected him significantly. In 2023 he started to get back into form and totaled 7.5 sacks between the Commanders and 49ers, who acquired him at the trade deadline.

If he's healthy, Young still has the ability to be a difference-maker, and he has drawn some interest in free agency, scheduling visits with the Titans and Panthers as well.

Young is the No. 50 player on our list of the Top 100 NFL free agents.