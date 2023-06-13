If Chase Young is an option for the Steelers, Danielle Hunter should be too

Recently we’ve heard that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be in the market to pursue Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young. We’ve gone on the record to say a trade does Young doesn’t make a lot of sense and isn’t likely to happen.

But now, with the news that Minnesota Vikings star pass rusher Danielle Hunter is planning to skip mandatory minicamp and could be traded, it begs the question. If Young is an option, is Hunter as well?

The answer to this should be a resounding yes. Hunter is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and if he wants to play elsewhere, the Vikings should be able to move him. What would compensation be? I would suspect something in the neighborhood of a mid-round pick for the 29-year-old. A bargain compared to what Young is going to command on the open market.

The Steelers just signed veteran edge rusher Markus Golden which was a big reason why we haven’t taken the Young rumors seriously. But given all the variables, Hunter would be a much smarter move for the Steelers if they are set on adding a fourth edge rusher.

Three-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter plans to skip the #Vikings’ mandatory minicamp, per sources. The sides haven’t seen eye-to-eye on a new contract. @RapSheet reported Minnesota has received trade calls, and now one of the NFL’s top pass rushers is officially a holdout. pic.twitter.com/GedTiRbIKt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire