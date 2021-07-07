Chase Elliott claims Busch Pole for Atlanta; see starting lineup

Staff Report
·3 min read
Chase Elliott claims Busch Pole for Atlanta; see starting lineup
Chase Elliott has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott, the series’ most recent winner last Sunday at Road America, will start his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position at the 1.54-mile track in his home state of Georgia.

RELATED: Atlanta, Knoxville schedule | Cup Series standings

Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won the pole for Saturday’s Credit Karma Money 250 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The Camping World Truck Series is also in action this weekend, making its debut at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. That event will use qualifying heats to determine the starting lineup for Friday’s Corn Belt 150 (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

 

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

8

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

11

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

13

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

14

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

15

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

17

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

18

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

19

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

24

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

25

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

26

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

27

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

28

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

29

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

30

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

31

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

32

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

33

Bayley Currey

15

Rick Ware Racing

34

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

37

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Two races remain with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course and the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

