Chase Elliott claims Busch Pole for Atlanta; see starting lineup

Chase Elliott has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott, the series’ most recent winner last Sunday at Road America, will start his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position at the 1.54-mile track in his home state of Georgia.

Cup Series regular Kyle Busch won the pole for Saturday’s Credit Karma Money 250 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The Camping World Truck Series is also in action this weekend, making its debut at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. That event will use qualifying heats to determine the starting lineup for Friday’s Corn Belt 150 (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 11 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 13 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 14 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 17 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 18 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 19 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 24 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 27 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 28 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 29 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 30 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 31 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 33 Bayley Currey 15 Rick Ware Racing 34 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 37 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Two races remain with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course and the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.