Charred buildings, burned cars and an abandoned town: Haunting photos of California wildfire aftermath

The fire raged through Greenville, a Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown on Wednesday. The destruction included included wooden buildings that were more than a century old.
Sheriff Todd Johns, who said he was a lifelong Greenville resident, said more than 100 homes were destroyed in the Greenville and Indian Falls areas.
"To the folks that have lost residences and businesses," Johns said, "their life is now forever changed. And all I can tell you is I’m sorry."
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
A man stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo, Japan on Friday before being captured by law enforcement, the Associated Press reports.Why it matters: The incident comes as Japan has seen a series of high-profile knife killings in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and the city is host to the Summer Olympic Games, which end Sunday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were
A teachers union filed suit against a Rhode Island mother in an effort to block compliance with her repeated public information requests about whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism.
A former employee who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the executive mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint, the Albany county sheriff’s department said Friday. The woman, whose name has not been made public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that in one incident Cuomo groped her breast. It is the gravest of the sexual harassment allegations faced by Cuomo, whose once ascendent political career is on the brink of collapse. The former aide was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo. The executive assistant told investigators that Cuomo called her to the mansion in November 2020, led her into a room, closed the door, slid his hand under her blouse and cupped her breast over her bra, according to the investigators' report, released this week by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo, who has been holed up with advisers at the governor's mansion since the report's release, has conceded that he is affectionate with people he meets, but denies wrongdoing. He is resisting widespread calls - including from U.S. President Joe Biden - to resign, and faces impeachment by state lawmakers.
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.