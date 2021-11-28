Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-8) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 27, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 42, Houston Rockets 50 (Q2 08:16)

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Armoni from DEEP!

David Hardisty @clutchfans

This pass by Alperen Sengun is next level

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I’m going to pass out from witnessing a ridiculous no-look pass by Alperen Sengun at Toyota Center one day. – 8:52 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Moving the ball!

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen McDaniels just ruined what would’ve been an incredible highlight – 8:52 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 1. 🔥

Highest total points for any quarter this season!

Rockets: 43

Hornets: 30

@kroger | #Rockets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On to the 2nd.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/zvTpNCoL0Y – 8:47 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

BROOKS!

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 43, Hornets 30 after 1. Rockets top scoring quarter of the season by seven points. Rockets shooting 53.8 %, 55.6 % on 3s, but did miss five free throws. Had just one turnover. Mathews with 10. – 8:45 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets scored 43 points in the first quarter. It’s pretty clear the 2-big lineup needs to be scrapped – 8:45 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Rockets finish with a season-high 43 points in the first quarter, while turning the ball over just once! – 8:44 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

What a pass! What a shot!

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

House missed a dunk on one end. The Hornets were at the rim on the other end in two seconds, including the time for Ball to get the rebound, leading to a clear-path foul. Tough two seconds. – 8:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

M3️⃣3️⃣LO!

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/f7oLsEeWOl – 8:40 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Taking it to the HOUSE!

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Alperen Sengun is once again ahead of Daniel Theis on the big man depth chart – 8:38 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

TATE!

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Armoni Brooks and Danuel House are the first Rockets off the bench – 8:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mathews going to the line with a chance to make it 30-13 when Rockets make their first substitutions. Brooks, House will check in in another change to the rotation after House’s big game on Wednesday. – 8:30 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

KPJ goes all the way!

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Why hasn’t Garrison Mathews been able to find a home? He’s 6’5 and can shoot – 8:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Gordon with four assists in 5 1/2 minutes. His season high is five, both times when he started at the point with Porter out. Rockets shooting 61.5%, 3 of 5 on 3s, early. – 8:25 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

No hesitation behind the arc!

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

C-Wood living above the rim!

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Mathews from the corner! 💦

@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nuhaJ25lI0 – 8:19 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – John Wall ready to talk about playing again for Rockets ift.tt/3nZd62K – 8:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Court Vision 👁👁

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/E3Rtv3YoFZ – 8:17 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Run it back!

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

C-Wood wasting no time!

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Whenever Christian Wood plays center, you find yourself asking “Why does he ever play any other position?” – 8:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garrison Mathews, making his 25th NBA start and first with the Rockets, hits a corner 3 to start. He has shot 41 % on 3s as a starter. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:15 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

#Rockets starters vs the Hornets!

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green standing in the lane during Hornets introductions, taking a few shots, looking restless already. – 8:06 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

No @jalen Green (hamstring) for the #Rockets tonight , but that’s him out there pregame w/ the classic @DefLeppard tee. pic.twitter.com/bAq7hec2Tr – 8:02 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Houston vs Charlotte.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

2nd half of this back-to-back coming soon!

📍 – Houston, TX

🆚 – @Houston Rockets

⏰ – 8PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/5FktU3mPE0 – 7:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/DQoWTQQaXA – 7:40 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

There’s John Wall putting up shots before tonight’s game. He has had conversations with GM Rafael Stone about returning to playing for the #Rockets as acknowledged by HC Silas before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/h2vrWdNlYP – 7:35 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets starters vs. Charlotte: Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, Garrison Mathews. – 7:34 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets starters vs Hornets: Gordon, Mathews, Porter Jr, Tate, Wood.

Hornets starters: Ball, Bridges, Hayward, Rozier, Washington – 7:32 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.

Hornets: Hayward, Bridges, Washington, Rozier, Ball. – 7:32 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rockets starters:

Kevin Porter Jr

Eric Gordon

Garrison Matthews

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood – 7:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs HOU

Mason Plumlee (R Calf Strain) is OUT.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/0bMgSFCllL – 7:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Congrats to our rooks @James Bouknight and @Kai Jones on scoring their first NBA points last night!

#AllFly

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/goCurM9pl4 – 7:26 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: John Wall wants to return to play, is in talks with Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/27/rep… – 7:00 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

in the building 🥶

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/WWL8BJCo0W – 6:59 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego also said Mason Plumlee’s calf injury is not a long-term thing and they are being more “precautionary” with him. Will have see if he plays on the road trip, which continues in Chicago on Monday and Milwaukee on Wednesday. – 6:55 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked James Borrego if he thinks he will have a minutes restriction on PJ Washington since it is a back to back, and if he is concerned about his cardio.

“I mean, he’s been resting the whole year so I think we are going to be OK,” Borrego said. “I think we are going to be OK.” – 6:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Since before the season began, this squad has been all the way locked in. 💪

The next episode of Reel Access is coming soon 🎬 pic.twitter.com/JNbdhNhLtA – 6:42 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves activity in defense is night and day from Charlotte – 6:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets have the worst Net Rating in the NBA in the last six games at -16.0. Houston is next at -14.1.

Denver ranks 20th in ORTG and 29th in DRTG. 0.1 away from 30th. – 6:26 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas would not reveal who starts in place of Jalen Green. – 6:21 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas on John Wall report: “Yeah, Rafael and John spoke. As far as I know, John is wanting to come back and there’s going to be discussions around that. We’ll see. I just found out this afternoon.” – 6:18 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says John Wall and Rafael Stone spoke. Silas says Wall wants to come back and there will be discussions about that moving forward. Silas said he was made aware of the discussions with Wall this afternoon – 6:18 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Glad to see John Wall wants to play instead of wait for a trade that wasn’t coming. Can’t just throw away healthy seasons. HOU should acquiesce because a team that’s already lost 15 in a row will continue doing a decent job of “developing young players,” even with a 5x all star. – 6:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

John Wall ready to talk about playing again for Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 4:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Always in the right place at the right time

@LaMelo Ball

@LaMelo Ball | @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/KtQSzstfy1 – 4:48 PM

David Cobb @DavidWCobb

Are there any Ole Miss fans watching this Iron Bowl and running the scenarios in their heads?

–if Bama loses to Auburn+UGA

— the Big 12 champion has 2 Ls

— Stanford upsets Notre Dame

— Houston beats Cincinnati

— Wisconsin wins the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/6UekEnHQa2 – 4:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

One thing I am curious about now…John Wall wants to play and that’s been made public. If Houston wants to continue to not play him, does the NBA step in and start issuing fines? Do the Rockets make him active, but keep him benched? I’m guessing he plays, but a weird situation. – 4:12 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Another one at home tonight vs @Charlotte Hornets! 🚀

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/VNxMkonqMR – 4:00 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on John Wall and the Houston Rockets discussing a possible return to play: es.pn/3o6kDgt – 3:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

As long as Kevin Porter Jr. & Jalen Green still get plenty of minutes (and Green is currently injured) there’s no downside to John Wall playing for Houston. He’ll help them get organized and at least be more competitive. If he gets hurt, it’s not like there is trade value anyway. – 3:56 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Story soon. – 3:43 PM