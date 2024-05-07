Charlotte Hornets floated as potential Zach LaVine trade destination

As the Chicago Bulls look to trade Zach LaVine this summer, it’s unclear how many teams will want to give up real assets for him. However, there will undoubtedly be some teams that show interest. Aaron Kellerstrass of Pippen Ain’t Easy suggested some potential destinations, listing the Charlotte Hornets as one of them.

“Like the Pistons, the Hornets are terrible and need to do something to excite fans who have nine toes out the door,” Kellerstrass wrote. “Like the Bulls, the Hornets will be hoping for a comeback from a Ball and would love to put another star around LaMelo and Brandon Miller.

“The Hornets are an interesting possibility, as they have moveable contracts in Davis Bertans and Grant Williams and a potential salary slot for LaVine depending on what they do with Miles Bridges. The Bulls should be looking to avoid any long-term money unless they are getting back someone who can actually play, and Bertans would at least be one expiring deal.”

Putting LaVine next to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and the rest of the Hornets’ core could definitely improve the ceiling of Charlotte’s team.

