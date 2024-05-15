Charlotte FC brings shutout streak into matchup against the Chicago Fire

Charlotte FC brings shutout streak into matchup against the Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Charlotte FC (5-5-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-6-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Chicago +114, Charlotte FC +227, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC comes into a matchup against the Chicago Fire after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 1-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have a 2-3 record in one-goal matches.

Charlotte is 3-3-1 against conference opponents. Charlotte ranks sixth in the league giving up just 13 goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugo Cuypers has scored three goals for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Patrick Agyemang has three goals for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has scored two goals over the past 10 games.LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.