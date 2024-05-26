Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: What Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler and field earned

Davis Riley earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his first, however, as an individual.

Riley and Nick Hardy teamed to win the 2023 Zurich Classic, which counted as an official Tour win. This time, facing Scottie Scheffler head-to-head on Sunday, Riley started the day with a four-shot lead and cruised to a five-stroke triumph.

Here's a look at how the purse was paid out at Colonial Country Club: