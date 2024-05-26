Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: What Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler and field earned
Davis Riley earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his first, however, as an individual.
Riley and Nick Hardy teamed to win the 2023 Zurich Classic, which counted as an official Tour win. This time, facing Scottie Scheffler head-to-head on Sunday, Riley started the day with a four-shot lead and cruised to a five-stroke triumph.
Here's a look at how the purse was paid out at Colonial Country Club:
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Davis Riley
$1,638,000
T2
Keegan Bradley
$809,900
T2
Scottie Scheffler
$809,900
4
Collin Morikawa
$445,900
T5
Mac Meissner
$323,619
T5
Sepp Straka
$323,619
T5
Hayden Buckley
$323,619
T5
Pierceson Coody
$323,619
T9
David Lipsky
$247,975
T9
Sungjae Im
$247,975
T9
Robby Shelton
$247,975
T12
Lucas Glover
$180,635
T12
Lee Hodges
$180,635
T12
Chandler Phillips
$180,635
T12
J.T. Poston
$180,635
T12
Adam Scott
$180,635
T17
Maverick McNealy
$120,835
T17
Tom Hoge
$120,835
T17
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$120,835
T17
Matt Kuchar
$120,835
T17
Davis Thompson
$120,835
T17
Alejandro Tosti
$120,835
T17
Tony Finau
$120,835
T24
Adam Svensson
$70,866
T24
Matt NeSmith
$70,866
T24
Billy Horschel
$70,866
T24
Brian Harman
$70,866
T24
Denny McCarthy
$70,866
T24
Min Woo Lee
$70,866
T24
Tom Kim
$70,866
T24
Kevin Tway
$70,866
T32
K.H. Lee
$51,961
T32
Aaron Rai
$51,961
T32
Ben Silverman
$51,961
T32
Justin Rose
$51,961
T32
Ryan Fox
$51,961
T37
Peter Malnati
$38,675
T37
Joseph Bramlett
$38,675
T37
Jordan Spieth
$38,675
T37
Martin Laird
$38,675
T37
Ben Martin
$38,675
T37
C.T. Pan
$38,675
T37
Rickie Fowler
$38,675
T37
Keith Mitchell
$38,675
T45
Troy Merritt
$27,100
T45
Daniel Berger
$27,100
T45
Zach Johnson
$27,100
T45
Patrick Rodgers
$27,100
T45
Gary Woodland
$27,100
T50
Kevin Streelman
$22,234
T50
Charley Hoffman
$22,234
T50
Victor Perez
$22,234
T50
Webb Simpson
$22,234
T50
Doug Ghim
$22,234
T50
Brendon Todd
$22,234
T56
Tyler Duncan
$20,839
T56
Thomas Detry
$20,839
T56
Si Woo Kim
$20,839
T56
Joel Dahmen
$20,839
T56
Cam Davis
$20,839
T61
Parker Coody
$20,111
T61
Kevin Yu
$20,111
T61
S.H. Kim
$20,111
64
Emiliano Grillo
$19,747
T65
Mark Hubbard
$19,292
T65
Austin Smotherman
$19,292
T65
Nick Hardy
$19,292
T65
Kevin Kisner
$19,292
69
Ryan Moore
$18,837
T70
Callum Tarren
$18,564
T70
Vincent Norrman
$18,564