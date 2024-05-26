Advertisement
Defending champ Josef Newgarden wins Indy 500 in dramatic fashion

Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: What Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler and field earned

Davis Riley earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his first, however, as an individual.

Riley and Nick Hardy teamed to win the 2023 Zurich Classic, which counted as an official Tour win. This time, facing Scottie Scheffler head-to-head on Sunday, Riley started the day with a four-shot lead and cruised to a five-stroke triumph.

Here's a look at how the purse was paid out at Colonial Country Club:

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Davis Riley

$1,638,000

T2

Keegan Bradley

$809,900

T2

Scottie Scheffler

$809,900

4

Collin Morikawa

$445,900

T5

Mac Meissner

$323,619

T5

Sepp Straka

$323,619

T5

Hayden Buckley

$323,619

T5

Pierceson Coody

$323,619

T9

David Lipsky

$247,975

T9

Sungjae Im

$247,975

T9

Robby Shelton

$247,975

T12

Lucas Glover

$180,635

T12

Lee Hodges

$180,635

T12

Chandler Phillips

$180,635

T12

J.T. Poston

$180,635

T12

Adam Scott

$180,635

T17

Maverick McNealy

$120,835

T17

Tom Hoge

$120,835

T17

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$120,835

T17

Matt Kuchar

$120,835

T17

Davis Thompson

$120,835

T17

Alejandro Tosti

$120,835

T17

Tony Finau

$120,835

T24

Adam Svensson

$70,866

T24

Matt NeSmith

$70,866

T24

Billy Horschel

$70,866

T24

Brian Harman

$70,866

T24

Denny McCarthy

$70,866

T24

Min Woo Lee

$70,866

T24

Tom Kim

$70,866

T24

Kevin Tway

$70,866

T32

K.H. Lee

$51,961

T32

Aaron Rai

$51,961

T32

Ben Silverman

$51,961

T32

Justin Rose

$51,961

T32

Ryan Fox

$51,961

T37

Peter Malnati

$38,675

T37

Joseph Bramlett

$38,675

T37

Jordan Spieth

$38,675

T37

Martin Laird

$38,675

T37

Ben Martin

$38,675

T37

C.T. Pan

$38,675

T37

Rickie Fowler

$38,675

T37

Keith Mitchell

$38,675

T45

Troy Merritt

$27,100

T45

Daniel Berger

$27,100

T45

Zach Johnson

$27,100

T45

Patrick Rodgers

$27,100

T45

Gary Woodland

$27,100

T50

Kevin Streelman

$22,234

T50

Charley Hoffman

$22,234

T50

Victor Perez

$22,234

T50

Webb Simpson

$22,234

T50

Doug Ghim

$22,234

T50

Brendon Todd

$22,234

T56

Tyler Duncan

$20,839

T56

Thomas Detry

$20,839

T56

Si Woo Kim

$20,839

T56

Joel Dahmen

$20,839

T56

Cam Davis

$20,839

T61

Parker Coody

$20,111

T61

Kevin Yu

$20,111

T61

S.H. Kim

$20,111

64

Emiliano Grillo

$19,747

T65

Mark Hubbard

$19,292

T65

Austin Smotherman

$19,292

T65

Nick Hardy

$19,292

T65

Kevin Kisner

$19,292

69

Ryan Moore

$18,837

T70

Callum Tarren

$18,564

T70

Vincent Norrman

$18,564