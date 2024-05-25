Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 Sunday final round tee times, how to watch
With 18 holes remaining at the PGA Tour’s 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Davis Riley holds the outright 54-hole lead at 14 under, four shots clear of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Pierceson Coody and Hayden Buckley are tied for third at 9 under, five shots back of Riley, while Robby Shelton is alone in fifth at 8 under.
A renovated Colonial Country Club is a par-70 track measuring 7,289 yards.
The purse at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.1 million with $1.638 million going to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
Here are the final-round tee times as well as TV and streaming information for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. All times listed are ET.
CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE: Leaderboard | Photos | Merch
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
7:55 a.m.
Tyler Duncan
8 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Emiliano Grillo
8:09 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati
8:18 a.m.
Callum Tarren, Austin Smotherman
8:27 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Parker Coody
8:36 a.m.
Victor Perez, Maverick McNealy
8:45 a.m.
Nick Hardy, Vincent Norrman
8:55 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Webb Simpson
9:05 a.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Tom Hoge
9:15 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Matt Kuchar
9:30 a.m.
Kevin Yu, Daniel Berger
9:40 a.m.
Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee
9:50 a.m.
Doug Ghim Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10 a.m.
Matt NeSmith, Jordan Spieth
10:10 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson
10:20 a.m.
Adam Svensson, Aaron Rai
10:30 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Ben Silverman
10:40 a.m.
Ben Martin, Martin Laird
10:50 a.m.
Chandler Phillips, Cam Davis
11:05 a.m.
Joel Dahmen, Lee Hodges
11:15 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
11:25 a.m.
Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers
11:35 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Billy Horschel
11:45 a.m.
Mac Meissner, Justin Rose
11:55 a.m.
Ryan Fox, Gary Woodland
12:05 p.m.
Denny McCarthy, S.H. Kim
12:15 p.m.
Adam Scott, J.T. Poston
12:25 p.m.
Davis Thompson, Sepp Straka
12:40 p.m.
Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
12:50 p.m.
Alejandro Tosti, Rickie Fowler
1 p.m.
David Lipsky, Keith Mitchell
1:10 p.m.
Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley
1:20 p.m.
Kevin Tway, Collin Morikawa
1:30 p.m.
Tony Finau, Robby Shelton
1:40 p.m.
Hayden Buckley, Pierceson Coody
1:50 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, May 26
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m