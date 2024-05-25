Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 Saturday third round tee times, how to watch

The first 36 holes of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, are in the books and Davis Riley holds the solo lead at 10 under after a 6-under 64 on Friday.

Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody are tied for second two shots behind Riley at 8 under.

A renovated Colonial Country Club, a par-70 track measuring 7,289 yards.

The purse at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.1 million with $1.638 million going to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Here are the third-round tee times as well as TV and streaming information for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. All times listed are ET.

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE: Leaderboard | Photos | Merch

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8 a.m. Ben Silverman 8:05 a.m. Troy Merritt, Parker Coody 8:15 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman 8:25 a.m. Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim 8:35 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai 8:45 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges 8:55 a.m. Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard 9:05 a.m. Justin Rose, Mac Meissner 9:15 a.m. Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman 9:25 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson 9:35 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren 9:45 a.m. Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson 9:55 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan 10:10 a.m. Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge 10:20 a.m. Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen 10:30 a.m. Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky 10:40 a.m. Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler 10:50 a.m. Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird 11 a.m. C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers 11:10 a.m. K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett 11:20 a.m. Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger 11:30 a.m. Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin 11:40 a.m. Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd 11:50 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu 12 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee 12:15 p.m. J.T. Poston, Adam Scott 12:25 p.m. Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim 12:35 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim 12:45 p.m. Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar 12:55 p.m. Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy 1:05 p.m. Tony Finau, Gary Woodland 1:15 p.m. Robby Shelton, Brian Harman 1:25 p.m. Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway 1:35 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka 1:45 p.m. Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im 1:55 p.m. Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, May 25

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 26

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek