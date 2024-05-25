Charles Schwab Challenge 2024 Saturday third round tee times, how to watch
The first 36 holes of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, are in the books and Davis Riley holds the solo lead at 10 under after a 6-under 64 on Friday.
Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody are tied for second two shots behind Riley at 8 under.
A renovated Colonial Country Club, a par-70 track measuring 7,289 yards.
The purse at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.1 million with $1.638 million going to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.
Here are the third-round tee times as well as TV and streaming information for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. All times listed are ET.
Saturday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
8 a.m.
Ben Silverman
8:05 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Parker Coody
8:15 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman
8:25 a.m.
Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim
8:35 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai
8:45 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges
8:55 a.m.
Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard
9:05 a.m.
Justin Rose, Mac Meissner
9:15 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman
9:25 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson
9:35 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren
9:45 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson
9:55 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan
10:10 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge
10:20 a.m.
Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen
10:30 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky
10:40 a.m.
Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler
10:50 a.m.
Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird
11 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers
11:10 a.m.
K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett
11:20 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
11:30 a.m.
Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin
11:40 a.m.
Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd
11:50 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu
12 p.m.
Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee
12:15 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Adam Scott
12:25 p.m.
Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim
12:35 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim
12:45 p.m.
Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar
12:55 p.m.
Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy
1:05 p.m.
Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
1:15 p.m.
Robby Shelton, Brian Harman
1:25 p.m.
Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway
1:35 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka
1:45 p.m.
Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im
1:55 p.m.
Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Saturday, May 25
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
Sunday, May 26
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m