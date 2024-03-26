Charles Barkley calls Grand Canyon’s game against Alabama One of the dumbest I’ve ever seen’

There was a huge sigh of relief from the Alabama faithful Sunday evening as they secured an 11-point victory over Grand Canyon University to advance to the Sweet 16. The other feeling was one of what in the world did I just watch?

Granted it was not the prettiest game Alabama has ever played in their lives, but Grand Canyon just played a game of pure chaos for two hours. With only five assists in the entire 40-minute game, it was like the Antelopes came down the court and just wanted to go one-on-one every possession with no control or composure. Grand Canyon also shot just 2/20 from three, turned the ball over 14 times and missed 14 free throws. There was just no rhythm about their offense and it was truly the most bizarre thing I have seen on the basketball court.

Auburn legend and March Madness personality Charles Barkley was hilariously beside himself after watching Grand Canyon play the dumbest game of basketball he has also ever seen. Barkley said of the game, “I’m not sure what they were doing offensively, I don’t think they ran a play in the entire second half… That was some of the dumbest basketball I’ve ever seen grown college men play. mark sears was the only guy who played with complete composure the entire game. Congratulations to Alabama University it’s a great school and Nate Oats does a great job.”

The Tide will be back in action Thursday evening when they take on the No. 1 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16. Alabama enters the contest as a 4.5-point underdog.

