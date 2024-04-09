Chargers win 3-team match at Rushville

Apr. 8—RUSHVILLE — On another cold, breezy afternoon, the Lion golf team played host to Waldron and North Decatur at Antler Pointe Friday.

North won the team title by post a score of 167. Rushville was second with 214, one shot ahead of Waldron's 215.

Medalist honors were earned by the Chargers' Jack Koehne and Owen Eldridge, both with 40.

Leading the way for the Lions was Griffin Norris with a 45. Mason Mosburg shot 52. Caleb Schelle shot 56. Ian Griffith and Ty Ellis got their first experiences in the varsity lineup shooting 61 and 63 respectively.

The Lions will hit the links Tuesday as the travel to Royal Hylands to take on Knightstown.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com