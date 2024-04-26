Chargers trade up, pick WR Ladd McConkey with No. 34 overall selection

The Chargers traded up three spots with the Patriots and selected former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick.

At 6-foot and 186 pounds, McConkey is a high-quality wideout with great speed, route-running skills and solid hands.

McConkey finished his college career with 119 catches, 1,687 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He was also useful as a runner, as he ran for 216 yards and four scores.

Touted as a first-round pick entering the event, McConkey fell out of it due to concerns with a back ailment. He dealt with back and ankle injuries this past season.

Los Angeles had a need at the wide receiver position after the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. McConkey should contribute right off the bat as long as he stays healthy.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire