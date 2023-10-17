Chargers start fast, take 7-0 lead on Cowboys

The Chargers are off to a fast start.

They held the Cowboys to a three-and-out with Khalil Mack ending the first possession with a sack of Dak Prescott. Bryan Anger punted, and Chargers rookie Derius Davis returned it 26 yards to the Dallas 42.

The Chargers scored on a 27-yard catch-and-run by Joshua Palmer, but Zion Johnson was called for an ineligible player downfield. It took four more plays before they were back there.

Keenan Allen caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert on third-and-goal for a 7-0 lead.

The Chargers did lose defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day on the kickoff. He has a knee injury and is questionable to return, but Joseph-Day remains in the training room.