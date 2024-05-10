Chargers sign six draft picks, including WR Brenden Rice

The Chargers signed six of their nine draft picks Friday, the team announced.

Third-round linebacker Junior Colson, fifth-round cornerback Tarheeb Still, fifth-round cornerback Cam Hart, sixth-round running back Kimani Vidal, seventh-round receiver Brenden Rice and seventh-round receiver Cornelius Johnson all signed their four-year rookie deals.

Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, played two seasons at USC and made 84 receptions for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Pacific-12 selection last season after ranking third in the conference with a team-high 12 receiving scores, while also setting career highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (791).

Rice began his career at Colorado.

The Chargers also signed 21 undrafted free agents — Michigan guard Karsen Barnhart, Augustana quarterback Casey Bauman, Georgia Tech tight end Luke Benson, Florida State safety Akeem Dent, Fresno State wide receiver Jaelen Gill, Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper, South Dakota State tight end Zach Heins, North Carolina State outside linebacker Savion Jackson, Mississippi linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson, East Carolina wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, North Carolina State cornerback Robert Kennedy, Southern California linebacker Shane Lee, Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Micheal Mason, Central Florida outside linebacker Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, Campbell tackle Tyler McLellan, TCU guard Willis Patrick, Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips, Western Carolina tackle Tyler Smith, Mississippi cornerback Zamari Walton and Appalachian State center/guard Bucky Williams.