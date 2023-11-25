Chargers at Ravens matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Lamar Jackson (8) and the Ravens did a lot of celebrating against the Chargers in 2021, when they rolled to a 34-6 victory in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-6) and Ravens (7-3) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in Baltimore. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

Besides having six of his passes dropped, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert spent a lot of time running for his life against the Green Bay Packers last week. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert was the NFL’s highest-graded quarterback of Week 11, based on Pro Football Focus’ analysis. His 21-for-36 performance against Green Bay included six dropped passes. Still, the Chargers had two possessions in the final three minutes trailing 23-20 and netted only five yards on nine plays. This offense also failed in game-ending situations against Miami and Dallas. Herbert did direct a late field-goal drive to force overtime at Tennessee in Week 2, but the Chargers eventually lost anyway. Baltimore doesn’t figure to make matters any more comfortable for Herbert. The Ravens lead the NFL in sacks and are second in points given up. Only two defenses have been stingier against the pass, helping Baltimore move into the AFC’s No. 1 playoff spot. Just one quarterback has thrown for more than 250 yards against this defense, and Detroit’s Jared Goff needed 53 attempts to reach 284 yards. Baltimore won, by the way, 38-6. Because of injuries and a ho-hum running game, the Chargers’ offense at times has been reduced to Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen, who at age 31 and in his 11th year is having his best season. He leads the league with 83 catches and is fourth with 1,011 yards.

When Ravens have the ball

Chargers' defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley calls the Ravens' Lamar Jackson "the best scrambling quarterback in the world." (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

The Chargers have had a seasonlong struggle limiting explosive plays, not an encouraging trend when the opposition’s quarterback is Lamar Jackson. Baltimore’s trigger man can be a matchup nightmare both passing and running, Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley calling Jackson “the best scrambling quarterback in the world.” Jackson is 2-0 against the Chargers in regular-season matchups but didn’t produce gaudy statistics in either victory. The Chargers beat the Ravens in the AFC wild-card playoffs in 2018, Jackson’s rookie year. Baltimore features the NFL’s top rushing attack, led by Jackson and Gus Edwards. The Chargers have improved against the run but did surrender 177 yards in the first half to Detroit in their most recent home game. Jackson’s top two receiver targets — Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and Zay Flowers (hip) — are dealing with injuries and entered the weekend questionable to play. Still, against the Chargers’ last-in-the-league pass defense, whoever lines up for the Ravens figures to be a challenge. Last weekend, the Packers’ Jordan Love threw for a career-best 322 yards as the Chargers lost at Lambeau Field.

When they kick

Cameron Dicker has made 94.6% (35 for 37) of his field goals and 100% (51 for 51) of his extra points in 20 games with the Chargers. Yet the Ravens might have an edge with veteran Justin Tucker, who’s in his 12th season and started kicking for the Ravens when Dicker was 12 years old. Tucker has lately been less accurate than Dicker, but his experience and powerful leg — he made a 66-yard field goal in 2021 — remain impressive.

By the numbers

Jeff Miller's prediction

Baltimore is 4-1 on the road. The Chargers are 2-3 at home and last week lost to a three-win Green Bay team in a game that had significant implications on the direction of their season. Over their last 12 games including the playoffs, the Chargers are 4-8. RAVENS 33, CHARGERS 20

Read more: NFL Week 12 picks: Can Rams, Chargers save their seasons?

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.