Chargers find a brand new way to lose, with unbelievable pass interference

Of all the unbelievable ways the Los Angeles Chargers have lost games over the years, this might be the weirdest. And that’s saying a lot.

When the Denver Broncos took over with nine seconds left, it seemed they would take a knee and head to overtime. The Chargers tied the game with a late field goal. But the Broncos decided, why not throw one pass deep and see what happens?

The Chargers happened. Unbelievably, Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. had a pretty clear pass interference on Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. The officials had to call it. Hayward went out of his way to make contact with Sutton and impede him from getting to the ball. The penalty was worth 37 yards with three seconds left on the clock. Brandon McManus hit a game-winning 53-yard field goal.

The Broncos had the ball on their own 28 with nine seconds left and won in regulation. That’s a ridiculously bad loss for the Chargers.

The good thing is the Chargers are used to it. Year after year, they lead the NFL in inexplicable losses. Getting a long pass-interference call when the Broncos decided to throw up a long pass in case there was a miracle is about as bad as it gets.

