Chargers 2023 roster review: LB Nick Niemann

Training camp is approaching and with a few more weeks of dead time in the NFL offseason, Chargers Wire is documenting each of Los Angeles’ players before it kicks off.

Linebacker Nick Niemann is entering his third season as a Charger. Niemann hasn’t been a contributor on the defensive side of the ball, recording three total tackles in eight defensive snaps in 2022.

However, Niemann has been a key asset on special teams. He made the 2021 All-Rookie Team, and he logged 303 snaps in that department last season, which was the fourth most.

With Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray ahead of him on the depth chart, the only way Niemann sees the field on defense is if an injury were to occur. Instead, he will continue to be a core special teamer.

Contract (2023): $940,000 base salary, $53,502 prorated bonus, $993,502 cap hit.

Acquired: Niemann was selected by the Chargers with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Highlight:

Nick Niemann is going to be an important part of the Chargers. Even if the defensive snaps don't come in bulk this year – and he grasps that situation fully – he should continue to ball out on special teams, especially under new ST coordinator Ryan Ficken. pic.twitter.com/xa0aiaKTRx — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) July 17, 2022

