Chapman takes loss as Sánchez’s homer sinks Pirates 7-5

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Aroldis Chapman was on the verge of stranding the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, but former batter mate Gary Sánchez had other plans.

Sánchez, who pinch hit for leadoff hitter Sal Frelick, took an 0-2 pitch from Chapman (0-2) that was out of the zone and cleared the Clemente Wall in right field to flip the Milwaukee Brewers’ one-run deficit into a 6-5 lead.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ultimately fell 7-5 at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon as Milwaukee added an insurance run against Roansy Contreras in the ninth inning.

