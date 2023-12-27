What channel is UNC football vs West Virginia? Time, TV schedule for Duke's Mayo Bowl

The North Carolina Tar Heels football team will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday evening in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels (8-4) and Mountaineers (8-4) haven’t played since the 2008 bowl game at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The all-time series is tied at 1-1, with each team earning a victory in a bowl game. West Virginia earned a 31-30 win in Charlotte in 2008. UNC enters the final game of the 2023 season with losses in four of its last six games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC football vs. West Virginia on TV, live stream

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 27

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

TV: ESPN

Online/Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. West Virginia will be televised on ESPN. Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen will call the game from the booth, while Harry Lyles Jr. reports from the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Series history: The series is tied at 1-1. West Virginia defeated UNC, 31-30, in 2008 in Charlotte.

UNC football vs. West Virginia score

Check in here for the latest score in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

UNC vs. West Virginia betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Spread: UNC is a 6.5-point underdog

Moneyline: UNC (+200), West Virginia (-250)

Over/Under: 54 points

UNC football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina W, 31-17

Sept. 9: vs. App State W, 40-34 (2OT)

Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota W, 31-13

Sept. 23: at Pitt W, 41-24

Sept. 30: Open

Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse W, 40-7

Oct. 14: vs. Miami W, 41-31

Oct. 21: vs. Virginia L, 31-27

Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech L, 46-42

Nov. 4: vs. Campbell W, 59-7

Nov. 11: vs. Duke W, 47-45 (2OT)

Nov. 18: at Clemson L, 31-20

Nov. 25: at NC State L, 39-20

Dec. 27: West Virginia (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

